In a recent interview, NBC News’ Chuck Todd, host of the once-admired “Meet the Press,” claimed that there was no liberal media bias. He said it with a straight face, saying there never has been, isn’t now and is, more or less, a talking point the Republicans have mastered.
Those words came flooding back to me watching the unfolding events in Afghanistan under the watchful, yet sleepy eyes of President “Clueless Joe” Biden.
I wondered how the weekend would have been covered had the former president been in office. But first, if I could channel the Cher song “If I Could Turn Back Time,” I would go back to 2001 after the terrorists’ attacks of 9/11. I would have sent the finest special forces America had to offer into the hell that is Afghanistan. I would have hunted down Osama bin Laden and the other masterminds of that dreadful day. After finding and sending bin Laden to the gates of hell, I would have returned all troops back to America.
No one has any business trying to invade Afghanistan, a land that is stuck in the 10th century and likely always will be. We should have learned from the Soviet Union, which invaded that country in 1979 only to leave in embarrassment, much like what unfolded over the past week. Had we taken out bin Laden, never invaded Iraq and stopped a fool’s errand of trying to modernize a stone-age culture, who knows what direction America might have taken? George W. Bush likely would have gone down as the finest president in American history.
Hindsight is not 20/20, of course, and back then, no one asked a Vicksburg Post sports reporter how we should tackle foreign policy. Even now, I admit my opinions and $3 will get you a ride on the New York City Subway.
America, though, was galvanized in the weeks after 9/11, and had we gone, kicked ass and come home, we may still be together as a country instead of the mess we are in. But outside of Michael J. Fox and a DeLorean, we will never know.
Getting out of Afghanistan was the correct thing to do, but how it was done was beyond horrible. And that is where Chuck Todd is oh-so-horribly incorrect with his claims of a bias-free media.
On Friday, when it was clear that the Taliban was making huge strides in overtaking their country, Joe Biden went on vacation. If this were August 2020 and Donald Trump went on vacation as the Taliban was overtaking the country, the national media would have gone apoplectic. On Saturday, more and more of Afghanistan was falling.
Americans were scrambling to destroy sensitive materials in the embassy. The situation on the ground was deteriorating. Our senile, old, weak president was on vacation. His press secretary was on vacation. The “non-biased” media didn’t seem to mind much.
On Sunday, the Taliban were on the outskirts of Kabul, and Clueless Joe remained on vacation. The lone shot of him “working” came from an empty room at Camp David with Biden watching a bunch of TVs. The photo was taken from so far away, it wasn’t clear whether Biden was awake or even paying attention. He might have been put there for a photo op only. Yet the national media didn’t seem to mind.
Again, had that been Trump who had gone three days as the Americans were being embarrassed in a foreign land, half of the House of Representatives would have been working on articles of impeachment and the media would have been wall-to-wall, 24-hours in a drumbeat of a horrific dereliction of duty. Every Afghan citizen killed would have been laid at the feet of Donald Trump.
On Monday, the videos showed absolute chaos. Afghans stormed an airport runway in Kabul, some actually clinging to the outside of a massive C17 as it flew away. The White House said Biden would be addressing the country “in the next couple of days.”
Pressure mounted — even liberal news networks were forced to cover Biden’s failure, although trying their best to blame it on the previous president — to the point where Biden was going to give a speech to America at 2:45 Central time. But he wouldn’t be taking questions. Clueless Joe might have been speaking, but those were not his words. Watch him, eyes squinted as he strains to read the teleprompter, regurgitating others’ words. There is nothing honest there, just a pathetic old man struggling to see a video screen, then walking away to resume his vacation.
Again, had the entire mission in Afghanistan collapsed under Donald Trump’s watch and he took four days to say one word about it because he was golfing at Mar-a-Lago, then when he finally addressed the “nation,” refused to answer any questions, he would have been drawn-and- quartered. CNN anchors would have been chasing Marine 1 back to vacation land. MSNBC would have had a death counter with Trump’s photo next to it. The likes of Chuck Todd would have been calling for Trump’s political beheading — and rightfully so.
Since the last campaign, though, Clueless Joe has gotten a pass on everything. He was allowed to stay hidden in his basement for the majority of the campaign season, only coming out once and a while in a controlled setting. He wasn’t allowed to speak freely to the media, and when he did, his handlers cringed. It really didn’t matter what Biden did or didn’t do during the 2020 campaign, the Washington media had his back — and they didn’t even hide it. As president, everything Biden touches seems to go to hell. The
Southern border crisis, gas prices through the roof, crippling inflation and the disaster in Afghanistan ... and the national media acts more like taking care of grandpa than doing the people’s work. After all, the media has been labeled the Fourth Estate — the “unofficial” extra branch of government to be the watchdog of the other three branches. With Clueless Joe’s ascendancy to the presidency, the vast majority of the national wing of the Fourth Estate had abdicated that responsibility.
So, yes, Chuck, the national media is terribly biased. The fact that you cannot see it is even worse than your nonsensical claims in the first place.
