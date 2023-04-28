Ask yourself these questions: Does a black man have to or need to be punished for requesting a trial? If Brandon Barnett had pleaded guilty, would he then have a much, much lighter sentence? We all have a right to a trial.
One DUI, 34 traffic violations (no seat belt, loud music, not showing up in court-contempt of court, etc.); all 34 violations are pertaining to traffic violations from the age of 18 to around the age of 23; never being sentenced to jail. How many of you have had repeated traffic violations or even accumulated a DUI? Brandon Barnett completed the DUI program. He did his probation period, paid his restitution, and completed his community service.
In 2010, Brandon Barnett’s Public Defender persuaded Brandon to plead guilty, so he could get out of jail. Brandon pleaded innocent for ten months while awaiting a trial. The Public Defender arranged a plea deal with the District Attorney in 2010 and Brandon was released.
Pertaining to the domestic charge, Brandon was involved with Melanie “Sun” Ulmer from 2007 through 2010. Brandon was around 22 years old; Melanie “Sun” Ulmer was about 34 years old; need I say more. How many of you men have been involved with a female who has a terrible temper? In situations, the man walks away; however, the female continues to emotionally and physically attack him. The police come and the man is put in handcuffs, arrested, and taken to jail. In this situation, the woman showed a bite mark; nothing more. A person has a right to defend themselves.
Pertaining to the car theft, Bobbie Heidelberg continues to have respect for Brandon Barnett.
Furthermore, Brandon Barnett has a Mississippi Commercial Driving License; Brandon Barnett has been driving 18-wheelers for the past six years with no traffic violations.
Those are all the charges on Brandon Barnett until August of 2021. Brandon Barnett has never been arrested or charged pertaining to any drugs until August 2021. On the contrary, Brandon Barnett shares custody with the mother of two boys (ages 3 and 4) with his mother’s help.
Ask yourself, why such a harsh sentence (25 years-no parole). Was the sentence so harsh because Brandon Barnett wanted a trial and would not plead guilty or become a snitch? Furthermore, Brandon Barnett’s attorney was the District Attorney for the charges of domestic and car theft in 2010.
Brandon Barnett, a young black man, is 37 years old with two boys. Brandon is well-respected by many people in his home city of Laurel.
