Ask yourself these questions: Does a black man have to or need to be punished for requesting a trial? If Brandon Barnett had pleaded guilty, would he then have a much, much lighter sentence? We all have a right to a trial. 

One DUI, 34 traffic violations (no seat belt, loud music, not showing up in court-contempt of court, etc.); all 34 violations are pertaining to traffic violations from the age of 18 to around the age of 23; never being sentenced to jail. How many of you have had repeated traffic violations or even accumulated a DUI? Brandon Barnett completed the DUI program. He did his probation period, paid his restitution, and completed his community service. 

