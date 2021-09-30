Over the past couple years, Laurel has become a destination for locals and tourists alike. Shops and restaurants are flourishing thanks to the influence of the HGTV smash “Home Town.” But this weekend will be even more special — the return of Loblolly!
Canceled last year because of the COVID-19 virus, the city’s largest street party will erupt on Saturday morning. We urge all locals to put their best foot forward and make Saturday as special as it can be for locals and visitors.
There is so much to do on Saturday, it might seem overwhelming. Vendors will fill the streets of downtown Laurel to go alongside the rows of food options. Stores — including the gift shop inside the Leader-Call office — will be open all day. If you haven’t gotten a copy of the renovated edition of “A Taste of Home Town,” you are certainly missing out on a treasure of a book. Games and rides for the kids will be available and the sounds of music will be ringing through the streets.
The combined effort of Laurel Main Street — what a jewel it is for this city — and an army of volunteers make the first Saturday of October so special to Laurelites — and made it such a tough pill to swallow when last year’s festival was canceled. Those who have been to Loblolly know how special it is, and the first-timers will be impressed as well.
Of course, venture a few blocks into the Historic District and the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art again will be hosting its annual Heritage Arts Festival on the front lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After Loblolly concludes, venture on over to the library on Commerce Street at 7 for a night of ghost-hunting.
Those feeling really adventurous should also plan on taking a trip west to Collins for the annual peanut festival at Mitchell Farms. The one-of-a- kind festival is a huge hit and is fit for all ages.
Even writing about these events is enough to make one worn out, but after the nearly two years of suffering and worrying about COVID-19, there should be plenty of built-up energy to make the most of such a special weekend.
For locals, it is time to put the best foot forward to make Loblolly as special as can possibly be. Be proactive, keep the streets and properties clean and welcoming. Don’t get out of hand — the Laurel police will make sure of that — and follow the only rule that matters — have fun.
The world has been turned on to what makes our “Home Town” so special. Few weekends are as special to Laurel as this one. Make the most of it and have a blast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.