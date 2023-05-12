As a conservative, I believe that raising young men is a critical task for society. Young men are the future leaders and protectors of our families and communities, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are raised with the values and principles that will make them responsible, productive and moral citizens.
I believe that there is an agenda from the Left to denigrate traditional gender roles and the importance of raising young men. The Left has been pushing a narrative that masculinity is toxic and that traditional gender roles are oppressive. This narrative is harmful and undermines the critical role that young men play in our society.
The importance of traditional gender roles cannot be overstated. Young men need to understand their role as protectors and providers for their families. They need to learn the value of hard work, dedication and self-sacrifice.
I believe that men have a unique role to play in society and in the family unit. Men are wired differently than women, and they have unique physical, emotional and psychological characteristics that make them well-suited to certain tasks and roles. Men are naturally more aggressive and competitive, which makes them excellent protectors and providers for their families. They have an instinct to provide for and defend their loved ones, which is essential for the stability and security of the family unit.
In today’s society, young men are often encouraged to abandon traditional gender roles and embrace a more “progressive” approach to gender and sexuality. This can lead to confusion and a lack of direction for young men. It is essential that we reaffirm the importance of traditional gender roles and teach young men the value of masculinity.
Unfortunately, the denigration of traditional gender roles and masculinity has had harmful effects on society. The breakdown of the family unit, the rise of single-parent households and the decline of marriage rates can all be traced back to the erosion of traditional gender roles. Young men are increasingly confused about their roles in society, and many are struggling to find their place in a world that seems to be rejecting their natural tendencies and inclinations.
One of the most critical factors in raising young men is providing positive male role models. Young men need to see examples of healthy and responsible behavior from the men around them. This includes fathers, grandfathers, uncles, coaches, teachers and mentors. These role models can demonstrate the values of hard work, honesty, respect and compassion, which young men can then incorporate into their own lives.
We must also teach young men the importance of respecting authority and the rule of law. In a society that is increasingly focused on individualism and personal autonomy, it is easy for young men to lose sight of the importance of authority and obedience. This can lead to a lack of respect for law enforcement, government officials and other forms of authority.
Young men need to understand that obedience to authority is not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of maturity and responsibility. It is important that we instill in them a sense of respect for authority and the rule of law so that they can become responsible, law-abiding citizens.
In addition to respect for authority, young men also need to understand the importance of personal responsibility. They need to learn that their actions have consequences, and that they are responsible for their own lives. This means taking ownership of their mistakes, learning from them and making amends where necessary.
Young men also need to understand the importance of self-reliance and self-sufficiency. They need to learn the value of hard work and the satisfaction that comes from earning one’s own way in life. This means teaching them practical skills such as cooking, cleaning and home maintenance, as well as encouraging them to pursue education and career goals that will enable them to provide for their families.
Another critical factor in raising young men is teaching them the importance of moral values and religious faith. Young men need to understand that there are absolute truths and moral principles that guide our lives. They need to learn the importance of honesty, integrity and respect for others. This means teaching them the value of religious faith and encouraging them to participate in religious communities that reinforce these values.
We must also teach young men the importance of family and community. In a society that is increasingly individualistic, young men need to understand the value of strong family relationships and community involvement. This means encouraging them to participate in family activities, volunteer work and community events that promote the common good.
We must teach young men the value of patriotism and love of country. In a world that is increasingly globalized and interconnected, young men need to understand the importance of national identity and loyalty to their country. This means teaching them the history and traditions of their country and instilling in them a sense of pride in their nation and its accomplishments.
Traditional gender roles and masculinity are essential for a healthy and stable society. They provide a framework for men and women to fulfill their natural roles in society and provide a sense of purpose and direction for young men. As a society, we must reaffirm the importance of these concepts and teach young men the value of masculinity. Only then can we ensure a future where young men can thrive and contribute to a strong and prosperous society.
Dan Carr is a pastor at Community Baptist Church in Slidell, La., and the president of the Mississippi Conservative Club. Email him at
