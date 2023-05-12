As a conservative, I believe that raising young men is a critical task for society. Young men are the future leaders and protectors of our families and communities, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are raised with the values and principles that will make them responsible, productive and moral citizens. 

Dan Carr

Dan Carr

I believe that there is an agenda from the Left to denigrate traditional gender roles and the importance of raising young men. The Left has been pushing a narrative that masculinity is toxic and that traditional gender roles are oppressive. This narrative is harmful and undermines the critical role that young men play in our society.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.