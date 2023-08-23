Vivek Ramaswamy is a 38-year-old American entrepreneur who is running to be the GOP presidential candidate in 2024. He is a star who is beginning to shine brightly because he’s cutting through all of the politics that have been ruining America for more than 100 years.

Ramaswamy lists 10 points he calls Truth on his website: 1) God is real. 2) There are two genders. 3) Human flourishing requires fossil fuels. 4) Reverse racism is racism. 5) An open border is no border. 6) Parents determine the education of their children. 7) The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind. 8) Capitalism lifts people up from poverty. 9) There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four. 10) The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.

Daniel Gardner

