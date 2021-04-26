President Joe Biden will make his first appearance before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday — his 99th day in office. He’ll certainly mention some of his administration’s accomplishments so far, but most expect him to lay out his plans and goals for his first term in office.
Scanning news sources, Biden’s handling of the coronavirus almost always tops the list of accomplishments during his first 100 days. Specifically, supporters tout how many vaccines have already been given to Americans. Amazingly, no news mentions former President Trump’s efforts to produce vaccines in record time before last year’s election, or the previous administration’s actions and plans for distributing vaccinations.
Second on most lists of Biden’s accomplishments is the improving economy. Job openings are rising and unemployment numbers are dropping. Who would have predicted that ending the coronavirus crisis would restore our economy? Seems like just a year ago news folks and Trump critics alike blamed the former president for acting too slowly and mocking his promise to produce a vaccine before the end of the year.
Of course, President Biden’s restarting our federal war against climate change is always near the top of the list of any accomplishments. America has rejoined the Paris Agreement and is negotiating how much money we owe the world to stymie climate change. Last week Biden announced the U.S. International Climate Finance Plan in which he promised to “double, by 2024, our annual public climate finance to developing countries relative to the average level during the second half of the Obama-Biden Administration.”
What does that mean? According to Politico, “Under the Paris Agreement, wealthy countries promised $100 billion a year to help poorer countries grow cleanly but are far behind in delivering this support. The U.S. is $2 billion in arrears on a $3 billion Obama-era commitment to the global climate fund.” Biden’s mantra sounds like, “Make the World Great Again!”
Moving on to future plans and goals, we’re hearing about a lot of radical LEFT initiatives including: reforming local policing via federal oversight, packing the Supreme Court, reparations, amnesty, federalizing national elections, making the District of Columbia our 51st state, eliminating the Electoral College and removing guns from white supremacy terrorists. Not a word about more migrants crossing the border this year than all of FY2020.
Seriously? Who wants to federalize local policing? Who wants to federalize state election laws? Read a history book. Who wants to make D.C. a state? Read the Constitution.
Two of the more formidable obstacles our Founders set into place to keep the federal government from taking over the states were the Electoral College and the Second Amendment. The former keeps a small number of big states from solely deciding presidential elections. The latter guarantees a fight if the government overrules our constitutionally protected God-given rights, or as the Founders wrote, “it is their (the people’s) right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
Someone wrote, “The Second Amendment does not grant us the right to bear arms. The Second Amendment denies the government the authority to infringe upon our right to bear arms!”
Perhaps we the people should read history and the Constitution before following and supporting career.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
