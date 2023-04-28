Read more, react less
This column’s headline was inspired by one of the best ad campaigns in recent history — the hilariously irreverent “Real Men of Genius” spots for Bud Light. Obviously, there are no men of genius in the marketing department at Anheuser-Busch now.
They definitely aren’t geniuses, and they probably aren’t even allowed to say “men” anymore either. That from a company whose best ad in the series celebrated that man of genius “Mr. Athletic Groin Protector Inventor” for creating something that shielded “the twig and berries” during sporting endeavors, backed by former Survivor singer Dave Bickler screeching “OOOOHHHHH!” in over-the-top rock vocals and sounds that marked the era. The spot concluded with, “Thank you, Mr. Protector of the Package, we’re nuts about you!”
OK, it’s sophomoric, junior-high, locker-room humor ... which is probably why I liked it. So did most Bud Light drinkers. The frogs on lily pads was a memorable series of ads from the company, too, as was the mind-numbingly stupid and indescribably annoying “WASSUP” spots that almost caused me to commit workplace violence as virtually everyone my age turned it into their daily greeting. They were infuriating but obviously effective.
Using Dylan the man-child transgender, a silly little attention-seeker who appeals mainly to underage girls, as the face of a beer that has been a top-seller for cash-strapped college students and the working class for decades was ... well, really dumb. The fact that no one in that boardroom stopped it shows how powerful political correctness has become in Corporate America. You can come back from being branded “stupid,” but there is no way back after being branded “transphobic.” So the folks with common sense stayed silent. Again.
How can people in marketing be so out of touch with their product’s target audience? I’ve wondered what happened to the people who came up with the concept for New Coke. Looks like they found a place in Corporate America again, right there in St. Louis — and everywhere else, for that matter. Marketing used to be a numbers game. That’s all that really mattered. Put your company’s product or service in front of the most potential consumers of that product as possible, and that would give your company the best chance at a positive return. It’s simple math and the law of probability.
But something has changed. The numbers don’t seem to matter anymore. That started in early 2020, after George Floyd died of an overdose under the knee of a deranged cop. The most-watched cable TV show at the time, “Live PD,” went off the air because of its “positive portrayal” of police. And the most-watched cable TV show for the last couple of years, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — until it was unceremoniously and abruptly canceled last week — consistently delivered the kind of audience that blue-chip companies used to covet.
Yet, for some reason, his show’s commercial spots were filled by second-tier sponsors featuring mostly decrepit people who claimed that consuming “fruits and vegetables” in pill form and an all-natural arthritis pain-reliever kept them spry (huh?), especially if they slept on the overpriced pillow and sheets being hawked by the loud guy with dyed hair who hides in people’s bathrooms and tells them they’re “LOOKING GOOD!” as he grins awkwardly, cross dangling outside the top button of his shirt at the end of a necklace that’s been stretched as far as physically possible so everyone can see it.
Carlson was labeled “divisive” and one who “promotes hate” for making common-sense, principled observations about wokeism and new cultural norms. That’s all it took to keep the top-tier companies away. It didn’t matter if the labeling was accurate ... It was affixed to him, and there was no undoing it, so it was way too risky to be associated with him. No Pfizer cash for you!
It’s an amazing turn of events, how marketing and investing work now. The people with the purchasing power don’t have the influence any more. They’re snubbed in favor of the people who probably don’t or won’t purchase their products yet somehow wield the power to destroy people and businesses through their ability to throw cyber-hissyfits and to whip up a frenzy of other disaffected folks on the fringes with the time and inclination to join them. They demand that everything and everyone be in line with beliefs, and those who don’t are “Fascists!” they shout, without a hint of self-awareness. It’s mind-boggling that anyone of substance takes them seriously. But as long as cajones-less people and companies cave in to them, it will continue.
Back before media was so fragmented, the primary players had such large profit margins, they could ignore the complaints of audiences and/or advertisers. As long as they had the numbers, that’s all that mattered. Sure, there were boycotts by both entities, from time to time, but those were also free marketing ploys by companies (a pre-social media form of virtue-signaling) and exercises in futility by viewers. Their howls about being offended only boosted ratings for the program. Only numbers mattered.
Most of us don’t watch commercials these days, except during sporting events. But when you do, you will see the power and influence of the fringe elements of our country. The “typical” American couple and family is virtually non-existent in ads from entities that are desperate to portray an image of diversity in hopes of deflecting criticism from the dreaded keyboard-warrior mob.
Mixed-race and same-sex couples are the norm in ads, even though they represent only a small percentage of the population. Now, like the majority of people in the country, I couldn’t possibly care less what consenting adults do that doesn’t harm or affect anyone else. Still, with the rules of today’s culture, the fact that I simply noted the inordinate number of non-usual couples is enough to get me labeled as a “racist homophobe!” and that’s fine. I understand the rules. Those who are that sensitive and easily offended probably aren’t reading this. Unlike Bud Light, I know my audience.
But Corporate America has gone a step too far now with their attempts to push an agenda up our noses. In an obvious ploy to weed out traditional gender roles, almost every commercial now shows the woman doing the driving and the neutered man in the passenger seat or at home tending to the children while the woman does DIY projects with power tools. Enough already! Traditional women, teach us real men how to throw hissyfits so we, too, can start getting our way in the corporate power centers.
(Editor’s note: The previous paragraph was only a joke. Stand down, keyboard-warrior mob.)
People who are perceived as privileged are the enemy of progress, according to those who have the power in our culture today. And they may be right. But they’re wrong about how to identify them. You can ID people of privilege by their behavior, not by the color of their skin, their sexual preference or socio-economic status.
When you’re driving on the interstate and see signs for miles warning motorists to move over because a lane is closed ahead, there are always a few drivers who ignore the flashing warnings until the last second, then try to merge over into the correct lane. Those drivers could be men, women, gay, trans, rich or poor ... but they all believe that the rules don’t apply to them. They’re privileged.
And those disruptive few slow or stop the progress of the masses who are trying to do things the right way. If you want to target people who deserve it, go after them. Not the people who don’t bother others and just want nothing more in return than to be left alone.
