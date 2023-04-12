Prosecuting politicians who break the law is not unusual or an earth-shattering event in America. Since 2000, nine state governors have been convicted of crimes ranging from bribery to extortion, and twenty sitting members of Congress were also tried and convicted. In 2016, former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert (third in line for the presidency) was prosecuted for making illegal payments to cover up sexual abuse of minors before he entered political life.
Donald Trump, or one of his companies, have been the subject of federal or state lawsuits 1,950 times in the last 30 years, and he or one of his companies have been plaintiffs 1,450 times in same time frame. Do the math - 3,500 lawsuits in 30 years means Donald J. Trump has spent an awful lot of times in court! These numbers do not include the 37 times he has been caught not paying his taxes. Being charged with crimes is not unusual for him. So I do not agree with those who charge “Witch Hunt” and say the Swamp is coming after him because he tried to clean it up. Nonsense. Trump is a swamp creature, his whole life has shown that, and don’t forget that he is the one who campaigned on the slogan “Lock Her Up!” in 2016. You reap what you sow may be true. Actions have consequences. Thankfully the system is working and he is innocent until proven guilty in America. We’ll wait and see what happens.
