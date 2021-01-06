Gary Victor Staples, the eldest of 13 children, passed away on Jan. 2 of this year. His death shook me. How could this man, whom I have known my whole life, really be gone? I still can’t believe it.
Although most people knew Gary as Rep. Staples, I knew him fondly as “Uncle Gary.” (My dad Sam is his youngest sibling.) He’s been the patriarch of the large Staples family since his birth in 1940. A quick history of Uncle Gary’s life includes a lifetime of service: first in the U.S. Navy followed by a more than 20-year tenure as a legislator in the Mississippi House of Representatives (District 88 – Jones and Perry Counties).
Uncle Gary spent time as a dairy farmer and retired from BellSouth after a long career with the company. He put his telecommunications knowledge and experience to work for his legislative constituents, ultimately serving as chairman of the House Energy Committee at the state capitol. That’s pretty heady stuff for a Jones County boy.
Married to the former Betty Norton and the father of two sons (Grant and Garrick), Uncle Gary lived about a mile down the road from us in the Myrick community. Almost daily, he would drive his tractor down Freedom Road to tend to his cows. And boy did he love those cows – he even left a radio on for them sometimes. (Maybe music makes for better steak?)
Uncle Gary was an active member of Farm Bureau and the Cattlemen’s Association, and I remember him taking me to one of their meetings when I was about 10. Even at a young age, I loved Uncle Gary like a second father.
My relationship with him only deepened when I got into politics around 2004. My work at the state capitol often intersected with Gary; in fact, many capitol types began calling him “Uncle Gary!” Although he and I often disagreed politically – and had heated and loud arguments about public policy – I never once left his office without a smile on my face. Uncle Gary just had that effect on people; one felt better for having known him.
Uncle Gary was always so encouraging of my interest in politics and often urged me to write a book about my experiences. He even had a title picked out: “Eye Level with the Eagle.” (This is due to my work in the Governor’s Office, which is located on the top floor of a building, next to the state capitol. There is a golden eagle atop the capitol dome.)
He was a loud man with a good countenance and wicked sense of style. I may be biased, but he was certainly one of the most dapper legislators in Jackson. In fact, some of his old Levi Action Suits (think: tasteful leisure suits) are now owned by a friend of mine who continues to wear them. This friend made a poignant comment – Uncle Gary’s legacy lives on through the suits, which are a metaphor to the many lives he touched.
I honestly didn’t realize just how widely influential Uncle Gary was until he passed. The outpouring of well-wishers from the Free State community and beyond has been incredible. From Gov. Reeves to Auditor White, from legislators to Jones County residents, innumerable people have sent their condolences and shared stories about how Gary impacted their lives.
One friend describing Uncle Gary called him “solid as a rock. This world needs more men like him.” (I agree.) Sen. Joey Fillingane called him “a wonderful legislator and even better man.” His colleague in the House, Rep. Jerry Turner, shared that Uncle Gary had “earned the respect of the entire legislature, by his unwavering stand for right.” Let me tell you, making friends and earning respect in the legislature is no simple feat. What a testament to my uncle.
It makes me swell with pride to know that Uncle Gary was so well respected by his fellow man. While I continue to grieve his passing, I know that he’s likely holding court with St. Peter at this very moment. Here’s to Uncle Gary: a husband, a father, a legislator and – like his name says – a victor.
Rebekah Staples is president of Free State Strategies, a public policy consulting firm. She can be reached at rebekah@fsstrategies.com
