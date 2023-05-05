A fter trying to pin down state Rep. Robin Robinson for more than three months on a date to debate her opponent Don Hartness in the District 42 Mississippi Senate race, Ms. Robinson sent me the following response: “As you know, my husband Sam Britton is in a difficult, life threatening fight with prostate cancer. Sam is participating in a clinical trial and is receiving treatment in Houston, Texas at M D Anderson. Sam and I are regularly traveling back and forth to Houston for his treatment. There is simply no practical way for me to commit to a debate. I can assure the voters of Senate District 42 that I will run a vigorous campaign to be their conservative voice in Jackson and I look forward to visiting with them.”
For the record, my response to Ms. Robinson was, “I’m sorry to hear about your husband. I had heard he was sick but had no idea how bad it was. I certainly understand why you wouldn’t be available to debate, but I’m not sure how you can run a ‘vigorous campaign’ or be an effective state senator if you can’t commit to a 90-minute debate with your opponent. Have you considered withdrawing from the race?”
Of course, I received no response to that suggestion.
I am very sympathetic to the health problems that Robinson’s husband Sam Britton is suffering with. Cancer is a horrible disease. My father died from it when he was only 55. However, it has become increasingly clear that Ms. Robinson shamelessly used her husband’s health problems as an excuse to duck the debate because she can’t defend her record.
Here is how I know it was just an excuse — Ms. Robinson was given multiple dates in which the debate, which was going to be hosted by The Buck Naked Truth and aired live on Facebook, could take place. As a matter of fact, if Ms. Robinson would have thrown out her own date and time, we most certainly would have accommodated her. But she didn’t. She simply said she couldn’t spare a measly 90 minutes to let the voters of this district know where she stands vis-a-vis her opponent.
However, it seems like Ms. Robinson has plenty of time to spare when it comes to her “vigorous campaign.” This Wednesday, she will be at the Laurel Country Club talking to The Jones County Republican Women. On April 22, she spent the day campaigning at Springfest. The week before that, she was politicking at Crawfest in Downtown Laurel. A few days before that, she was doing photo-ops at the Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony at Camp Shelby, and so on and so on.
Her promised “vigorous campaign” doesn’t seem to be hampered at all by her husband’s health issues. The only thing it seems to be affecting is her ability to debate her opponent. And, of course, that is nothing more than a big fat, bold, in-your-face middle finger to the voters of our district.
We know it is almost impossible to find a politician who tells the truth, but if state Rep. Robinson was being honest with you, she wouldn’t hide behind her husband’s health. No, she’d have a little self respect and simply tell the real reason she won’t debate. And it’s this: her voting record is atrocious. About as bad as it gets.
In 2021, Robinson received a “D” grade from the conservative keepers of legislative scorecards “Americans for Prosperity.” Just for some perspective on how that organization grades true conservatives, that same year, Chris McDaniel received an “A” grade from Americans for Prosperity. Do we really want to replace a true dyed-in-the-wool conservative like Chris McDaniel for someone who scores closer to far-left Democrat Omeria Scott than she does to the conservative senator who she would be replacing?
And it’s not just Americans For Prosperity. The American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability, whose chairman is Matt Schlapp and is better known as the host of the Conservative Political Action Committee, gave Chris McDaniel its “Award For Conservative Achievement” in 2021. He was, in fact, ranked as the most conservative senator in Mississippi that year. In contrast, the most conservative member of the House was Rep. Steve Hopkins. Robinson was ranked a full 25 points below Hopkins after she received a middling score of 71 percent for a voting record that aligns with conservative values. That means that close to 30 percent of the time, Robinson’s votes skew liberal.
If you are wondering why I picked 2021 to focus on, well, it’s simply the last year that Americans for Prosperity and The Center for Legislative Achievement handed out their rankings. But believe me, things didn’t get any better for Robinson in subsequent years. They seem to have gotten much worse.
In 2023, Robinson voted to increase taxes in various Mississippi cities at least seven times. But worse than that, in data provided by the Mississippi Freedom Caucus, out of 619 votes, Robinson missed 234 of them. That’s right, Robinson missed 38 percent of the votes during this past legislative session, including important votes like the one that took place on March 8 concerning Medicaid expansion. OUT OF 122 HOUSE MEMBERS, ROBINSON RANKED SECOND-TO-LAST ON THE NUMBER OF VOTES SHE DIDN’T SHOW UP FOR!
Now, here is a question for Ms. Robinson: If you are going to miss close to 40 percent of the job that you were elected to do and if you can’t spare 90 minutes to debate your opponent (yet somehow have time to run a “vigorous campaign”), aren’t you doing a terrible disservice to the people you are supposed to represent?
With one of the most dismal attendance and voting records in the Mississippi House, there is little doubt that for the good of both her husband and the people of District 42, Robin Robinson should drop out of this Senate race. If we choose to replace Chris McDaniel with Robin Robinson, it will be much like the country choosing to replace Donald Trump with Joe Biden … and we all see how that turned out.
This area takes pride in the fact that we are one of the few bastions of conservatism left in America. McDaniel reflected that. Robinson does not. Fortunately, Don “The Flag Man” Hartness can fill McDaniel’s shoes. His conservative views and values line up perfectly with McDaniel’s, and if we are going to really bring change to Mississippi and stand up to this bloated, totalitarian federal government, McDaniel is going to need people he can count on when he becomes our next lieutenant governor. Robinson is certainly not that person.
Don Hartness is a patriot, a veteran and a fighter. He’s for term limits. He is for eliminating the state income tax. He is for religious and medical freedom. He is pro-God, pro-family, pro-marriage, pro-constitution and pro-Chris McDaniel. Is Robin Robinson even voting for Chris McDaniel? It’s doubtful. We’d love to ask her, but she doesn’t have the time to answer.
Don Hartness will take the time and isn’t afraid to let you know everything he stands for. He will be the guest on the May 16 episode of The Buck Naked Truth, which will air live on Facebook at 4 p.m. and then be available on all of the major podcast platforms. Don’t miss it.
