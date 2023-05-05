new election day graphic

A fter trying to pin down state Rep. Robin Robinson for more than three months on a date to debate her opponent Don Hartness in the District 42 Mississippi Senate race, Ms. Robinson sent me the following response: “As you know, my husband Sam Britton is in a difficult, life threatening fight with prostate cancer. Sam is participating in a clinical trial and is receiving treatment in Houston, Texas at M D Anderson. Sam and I are regularly traveling back and forth to Houston for his treatment. There is simply no practical way for me to commit to a debate. I can assure the voters of Senate District 42 that I will run a vigorous campaign to be their conservative voice in Jackson and I look forward to visiting with them.”

Jim Cegielski

For the record, my response to Ms. Robinson was, “I’m sorry to hear about your husband. I had heard he was sick but had no idea how bad it was. I certainly understand why you wouldn’t be available to debate, but I’m not sure how you can run a ‘vigorous campaign’ or be an effective state senator if you can’t commit to a 90-minute debate with your opponent. Have you considered withdrawing from the race?”

