I recently ran into one of our Free State law enforcement officials with whom I have what I consider a friendly and sociable relationship. Fortunately, the circumstances were much different than the evening he responded to a report of a possible bomb in the parking lot of the local mall. But I digress …
It struck me that it feels ever-so-slightly weird that I have evolved to the point of having a friendly, sociable relationship with a number of law enforcement officials. I have never harbored the sort of ill will toward law enforcement that is so common presently.
There was a time, however, when, as a young lad, I did have quite the unpleasant attitude (although tempered by the basic respect for adults instilled in me from an early age) regarding some of our local constabulary. It seems that I was often the target of what I perceived as police harassment a half-century ago when all I was actually doing was riding my dirt bike around the mostly peaceful and serene streets of Ellisville.
There was, of course, the minor issue of my motorcycle being somewhat less than entirely legal for use on public streets, roads and highways. Then there was often a fuss made about my lack of a valid driver’s license, and I will admit that I didn’t always adhere to the posted speed limit, primarily on a few occasions when I was not identifiable and was doing everything I could to avoid police apprehension — an endeavor at which I was often successful. I admit that quite a lot of my riding was spent with only the rear wheel contacting the pavement. It’s just that wheelies on a dirt-bike can be really fun (although hazardous to the skin on one’s elbows and knees, if not properly executed). I feel compelled to point out that, at age 65, my front tire spends considerably more time on the ground now.
That being said, I am proud to say that I have overcome my once misguided animosity toward law enforcement and feel that there is likely no one who has a healthier respect for the people who protect us than I do.
Back to the conversation that inspired this rambling composition: The story was related to me of a preteen girl recently stating, “My mother will have your job!” Apparently, she was not happy with finding herself in a situation that called for police intervention. It occurs to me that maybe her mother (who quite likely is mostly responsible for the sweet young lady’s bad attitude toward law enforcement) should be put in a position to “have his job.” Just not in the manner I feel sure she had in mind.
It might be beneficial for Mommy to spend a few days in the shoes of the official whose job Little Missy has so little respect for. An opportunity to see the world from the perspective of law enforcement officials might well change a lot of attitudes. I try often to remember that what I see around me is likely quite different from others’ points of view, but maybe that’s just me.
I hope there is a dramatic turnaround in the current widespread attitude toward law enforcement, sooner than later. It’s scary to think that we may look around one day soon and discover that there is nobody to call for help when needed. It amazes me that so many career law enforcement officials continue to endure the lack of respect from so many of the citizenry. Young people choosing to enter the field of law enforcement in the current climate of disrespect makes me feel that there is still hope. These individuals, young and “seasoned,” have my utmost and undying respect. Like most people, I hope to never need their services, but it scares me to death to think where we would be without them.
And now, I find myself hoping that the statute of limitations has expired on all of the apparently unacceptable activities I previously confessed to…
