Recently, I spoke at a community college graduation ceremony, and the video of the speech set off a firestorm on social media. A clip of the speech has been viewed more than 50,000 times. The controversy it created is important, because it raised a critical debate about our society. 

Shad White

Here’s the background: on May 11, I spoke to the graduating class at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. “The most important thing you can do for your health and happiness is to invest in a family…getting married and having kids,” I said. “It’s actually backed up by research. Harvard did a huge study of what makes people happy over many, many decades, and what they found is that strong social bonds—particularly family bonds — help you live longer and happier. It’s almost like magic.” 

