A couple weeks ago, I wrote about my frustration at the way today’s society characterizes certain people or things as either all good or all bad. There seems to be no acknowledgment of the subtle shades of gray that paint most of us.
Nowhere is that tendency more evident than in the case of Lee Garick. The former Jones County Fire Council president tragically took his own life on Wednesday.
The comments about the story on Facebook were predictable, and they reflect exactly where we are at this sad moment in time. A couple of commenters called him nothing but a “damn thief.” But the majority made us the story, as usual, chiding us for being insensitive and lacking compassion for the family, then basking in the “likes” and angry-face emojis that affirm their public moral superiority.
First of all, a confession: The pronoun from the previous sentence shouldn’t be “us,” it should be “me.” I posted the story. And the thing I should be apologizing for is hesitating to report it. I knew about it for about 18 hours before posting it and even said to one of my sources, “I’m not even sure I want to be first with this story because the fallout is going to be so bad.”
It’s a shame that social media has beaten down so many of us to a point that
we hesitate to do what’s irrefutably right simply to avoid the criticism of people who spend too much time in a world that’s not reality. That’s all I apologize for.
Anyone with half a functioning brain — maybe even our president — understands that if someone who is charged with what is likely the largest case of embezzlement of taxpayer funds in county history winds up shot to death less than a month after bailing out of jail, the criminal charges are, umm, noteworthy. It ain’t even debatable! I wish every decision was that simple.
Twenty years ago, there would not have been any hesitation. Not for one second.
But now, these folks in the virtual world are influencing too many of us who have to be rooted in the real world. And I’m ashamed that, just like far too many spineless, wind-sock politicians, I succumbed to the sound and fury that should signify nothing.
If I had my way, we wouldn’t have a Facebook page. Seriously. That’s how much I hate it. Not because it’s a competitor, but because it’s all-consuming with the chronic users, and they have been given an inordinate amount of power ... power they’ve proved time and again that they don’t have the capacity to wield.
Not mentioning the embezzlement charges would have been a dereliction of my duty to our readers. You can’t just ignore something like that for the sake of someone’s feelings. It’s a sad but relevant fact — the most pertinent fact. I did my duty by mentioning it at the end, not emphasizing it, yet still, those predictable posters pounced. Feel better?
Here are a couple of other undeniable truths: Lee Garick did a whole lot of good in this county. The service he volunteered for 25 years defined him as a man more than the charges against him that resulted from what he is accused of doing the last couple of years. Good people can do bad things; bad people can
do good things.
I couldn’t begin to list all of the things Lee did for others over the years. I spent a good deal of time with him on all sorts of scenes, from fires and wrecks to shootings and standoffs. Never was his sense of service to this community more evident than in the immediate aftermath and the days and weeks following the devastating Easter 2020 tornado. He helped haul victims out then helped set up a place to help fill the needs of so many who lost so much.
He was a fun character and a good man at his core.
He became very anti-government — something I got an earful about a couple of years ago — and that’s understandable. He gave so much to the county over the years, maybe he thought he was owed that money.
It was probably easy to rationalize in his mind. But it was wrong. And he knew that. In fact, he said so at the time of his arrest.
Writing about his charges was tough, and I didn’t look forward to covering it through court. But now, for the sake of his wife and daughters, I wish he would have seen it through.
He could have come out the other side. Instead, he chose a permanent solution for a temporary problem ... and only compounded the problems for his loved ones.
What a tragedy. Side note: As we have mentioned in numerous editorials, most newspapers — ours included — have an unwritten policy about the coverage of suicides: We don’t do it except in “certain circumstances.” This is one of those circumstances.
As with any high-profile criminal case, we follow it to the end, no matter where that end takes us. Lee chose to end it this way, which didn’t resolve anything. It just made things much worse. Please pray for his girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.