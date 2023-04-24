Hmmm, where to begin this week … OK, how about with last Saturdays’ letter to the editor from one of LLC’s readers? That’d be a good start. He writes quite a few, and I’ve read several from this particular writer — and to be honest, the guy’s got a couple of points I could agree with. If he weren’t speaking out of both sides of his mouth, I’d take him more seriously and might see him as an ally. But that negates it. 

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

Nevertheless, he takes full advantage of his First Amendment right, so I’ll hand him that. So do I, every week like clockwork here on these pages and every day as a citizen and activist for this republic with Free State. Jim Cegielski wanted to interview him because, although he seems a bit “out there,” he also came off like he’d be an interesting guest on the Buck-Naked Truth podcast.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.