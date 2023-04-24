Hmmm, where to begin this week … OK, how about with last Saturdays’ letter to the editor from one of LLC’s readers? That’d be a good start. He writes quite a few, and I’ve read several from this particular writer — and to be honest, the guy’s got a couple of points I could agree with. If he weren’t speaking out of both sides of his mouth, I’d take him more seriously and might see him as an ally. But that negates it.
Nevertheless, he takes full advantage of his First Amendment right, so I’ll hand him that. So do I, every week like clockwork here on these pages and every day as a citizen and activist for this republic with Free State. Jim Cegielski wanted to interview him because, although he seems a bit “out there,” he also came off like he’d be an interesting guest on the Buck-Naked Truth podcast.
In last Saturdays’ letter, the writer submitted the latest in an ongoing back-and-forth exchange on various topics with this paper. Incidentally, he has, over the course of the life of the Free State Citizens Action Union, the citizens’ civic education and advocacy group I formed, been in email correspondence with me a few times, too. The past letters he’s penned prompted Jim to proffer the invitation. But the writer declined, just like he declined mine to actively participate in Free State. In a nutshell, as he related to me, he prefers to operate as a kind of behind-the-scenes “secret squirrel,” believing his anonymity with the occasional sniping from the tree line as the best way to whatever the hell he’s trying to get across. I don’t trust that the name he uses in writing his letters is even real. However, he doesn’t hesitate to let others know how ineffective or even useless their open conservative efforts are.
Last Saturday, he put forward this paper’s publisher is akin to WWE founder Vince McMahon, when he wrote, “ I don’t know what kind of Vince McMahon tier carny stunt Jim is trying to pull, but I’m not gonna play the heel just to drum up ratings for any of his side ventures” — a reference to his offered chance to come on the BNT podcast. Just to clear up that allegation, Jim went into his own wallet to put that show together, and if the writer was paying attention, he’d notice BNT hasn’t any sponsors, runs zero ads and is strictly substance, not to mention a healthy, independent adjunct to the LLC’s conservative messaging.
I don’t know what this guy thinks he is, but whatever it is, in my opinion, it’s haywire. As I said, he’d declined to come on-air and state his views, and he turned down actually doing something about the things he gripes about through Free State’s activities. And yet, in his letter Saturday, he broad-brushes conservative voices and issues and “ … the failing Conservative movement in general” this way: “ … Jim mentioned Ben Shapiro, who is a great example of the Right Wing grift many people fall into. Bongino, Hannity, Clay Travis, all of them. These people have no answers and revel in being the opposition. They have no desire to win because that would destroy their income source.” And added, “Politically, they are barely past center, and yet we hail them as the voice of the Right?”
Well, writer, I do hail them. Without them, we’d be in the dark about what we now know are the elements being arrayed against not just conservatism, but our Constitution, the rule of law, our history and, yes, even Nature’s Law and the plan the American Left and their foreign allies to subvert or outright destroy our American way of life and values. Their efforts to communicate and their reach bring focus to us. Apparently, this writer equates their messaging and whatever commercial success they enjoy as conflicting, insincere or contrived. I don’t. I also hail anyone who keeps these things front and center, here in little old Laurel or anywhere else. Because information equals awareness and awareness breeds curiosity and that brings knowledge. And knowledge is power. And to me, putting my knowledge to power means doing something with it. Those people he derides for only selfishly reveling in being “the opposition” actually are the voice of opposition, and I’m glad they are. I wish I had their reach and influence.
He rails about how these people don’t meet his unsaid expectation for what the “Right” should look like, saying they’re “… barely past center …” What exactly is the writer’s idea of what the Right ought to be? From his tone, whatever it is smacks of some sort of fervor I might imagine, without his defining it clearly, to be more militant. Maybe he’d like us to throw off our Constitutional principles and be some form of neo-Nazi mob. He wants young people to be part of whatever vision he has, writing, “The Old Right is dead and dusted, they don’t even see the asteroid hurtling towards them. The future of the Right is young people, people who have realized the entire thing is rotten to the core and well past trying to save.” If it’s past saving, then what’s his substitute? Raise an army of disaffected Hitler youth? Good luck there, Maxwell Smart.
One thing I know, he’s unwilling to do more than run his mouth. If he had guts, he wouldn’t worry about being held up as a “heel,” as he worries is Cegielski’s motive. His “message” would play if it had merit. I do it. Jim does it. Free State, too. We roll the dice and take our chances with our views and ideas to achieve our aims. We step out and act. This war against good Americans has skirmishes every day. In many ways, some we win and some we just hold our ground. But it’s being fought. Only not by him.
Fish or cut bait, Mr. 007.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
