A couple of weeks ago, I wrote that it was going to be a wild and crazy political season with the Jones County sheriff’s race headlining the wackiness. Well, it’s still very early ,but the sheriff’s race is living up to the billing.
It started with a video from the parking lot at Lowe’s showing Sheriff Joe Berlin telling a patron not to give money to a nuisance panhandler. From there, the encounter escalates with the degenerate denigrating the sheriff’s wife and the sheriff pushing him up against a vehicle. It’s probably the same reaction that 90 percent of good, decent, red-blooded American men would have had if they had been put in that situation.
We were made aware of the incident very early on. We didn’t believe it was newsworthy then, and still don’t. Unfortunately, for the sheriff, the panhandler who has harassed dozens upon dozens of residents in this community (we know because we’ve heard from them, and our own employees have been harassed by him as well) filed a civil lawsuit against Joe. The lawsuit made the story newsworthy, but as far as I’m concerned, the attorney representing this man should be disbarred.
There is a Facebook fraud posing as a journalist in Hattiesburg,who called us a rag for not covering the story originally. This moron has tried his best to blow up the story into something it’s not. But he’s simply a political pawn. He’s a nobody trying to make a name for himself. All you need to know about this idiot is that he later posted a photo of Joe in an appearance on the Buck Naked Truth with a caption that was a degrading personal attack on the sheriff. He’s not a journalist. Heck, he’s barely a human-being.
The truth is this. Sheriff Berlin did nothing wrong in the Lowe’s parking lot. As a matter of fact, he should be applauded for what he did, not attacked. And if you are being honest instead of political, you would agree.
But here is another truth that Berlin and the sheriff’s department isn’t going to be so happy about. On Wednesday morning, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department called a press conference ... A FREAKING PRESS CONFERENCE ... to attack the former sheriff, a current political opponent, for allowing two deputies to drive to Hattiesburg in their deputy cars to appear in a movie BACK IN 2015.
The accompanying press release reads, in part, “We are saddened that JCSD personnel and resources were illegally used in a movie, and potentially two movies, that depicts law enforcement in a negative light. Even worse, Jones County taxpayers unwittingly paid for the resources used.” And then they added this kicker: “It is important to note that no JCSD personnel who were ordered to participate in the movie (s) were used in any scenes which depicted unethical or sexual behaviors.” Are you serious? Then why is this an issue? And why now?
The JCSD should be downright embarrassed. The price of gas in 2016 was $2.14. With the wear and tear from the 30-mile drive down Interstate 59 and back, I would say that the Hodge Administration owes the county a whopping six dollars and 49 cents. With all of the money that Alex is spending on his campaign, I’m pretty sure he would happily reimburse the county coffers. He’d probably make it a $10 bill to cover any interest.
Let’s get serious, guys. If a deputy was “ordered” to participate in a film, why is that deputy just reporting it now, seven years later during an election year? But that’s not all. Why, if JCSD personnel were not utilized in any scenes that depicted sexual or unethical behavior, was that mentioned at all in the press release?
The press release mentions that “multiple complaints over the depiction of law enforcement in the movie and the use of JCSD personnel, vehicles and equipment led to an internal investigation under the purview of JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall.”
So, you mean to tell me that the Jones County Sheriff’s Department wasted time and resources investigating the use of two deputies driving 30 minutes down the highway to appear in a film from seven years ago? The investigation seems like a much bigger waste of taxpayer money than the two deputies who drove to Hattiesburg. We may need an investigation into why there was an investigation!
And who are all these people complaining about a movie no one has ever heard of? Where were the complaints last year, the year before or the year before that? Why are these complaints just happening to pour in during an election year?
Well, it’s clear why. This is a political hit job … same as the Lowe’s story against Berlin was a political hit job. It’s political sewage. The sheriff’s department should be ashamed for trying to manipulate the press into doing its political dirty work. And any media outlet that was stupid enough to be duped into covering this should be ashamed for its lack of standards.
The Leader-Call is not going to be used as the political arm of any candidate or public official. We certainly aren’t shy about calling out an official or candidate when it’s warranted, and Alex Hodge will be the first to vouch for that. But we are also going to call out the political nonsense that surrounds stories like what happened in the Lowe’s parking lot and sending two deputies to Hattiesburg in 2015.
Here is some practical advice for all the candidates running this year: Talk about what makes you the better candidate. Focus on records, policies and goals, not frivolous political sewage. And, for God’s sake, don’t call a press conference over two deputies driving 30 miles in 2015.
If you are a voter and you have any candidate — especially a sheriff candidate, senate candidate or house of representative candidate — knock on your door, ask them these few simple questions to find out all you need to know about them:
• What do you think about the direction that the country and state are heading in?
• Are you supporting Chris McDaniel or Delbert Hosemann for lieutenant governor?
• And, if elected ,what would you do if the federal government sent agents into Mississippi to take away our guns?
Listen to their answers carefully. If someone can’t answer those questions or gives you a wishy-washy non-answer, vote for someone else.
The future of the country and state are on the line. We are under attack from within. We don’t need anyone running for office who doesn’t feel strongly about protecting our rights as free American citizens, and I don’t care what office you are running for.
If you still need help deciding, read the Leader-Call’s upcoming election guides and watch or listen to the Buck Naked Truth podcast each week. Chris McDaniel, who couldn’t get off the Senate floor in time for last Tuesday’s Buck Naked Truth appearance, will be in studio with us at 4 p.m on Tuesday. So don’t miss that.
And speaking of the sheriff’s race, LPD Capt. Micheal Reaves will be our Buck Naked Truth guest on at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 on Facebook Live. I’ll be getting his take on all of this.
