Last Tuesday’s column was on the newsstands as Mississippi’s primary election began. I’d written: “Make Mississippi great, make us a force to be reckoned with in the big fight we’re facing. We need to do it right, right here at home. If we’re strong, then we can help America come back to its roots and recenter on the values and things that gave us so much freedom, and stop the madness. If this republic is to live, it has to be saved somewhere, and I think Mississippians are just the patriots to do it.”
I was referring to the election at hand, and its consequences if we failed to fill our legislature with good, strong, dedicated conservatives and the lieutenant governor’s chair with a stalwart conservative champion.
I take it back. Mississippi is not filled with patriots. It’s populated with indolent, mouthy malcontents, too self-centered, too busy or willfully ignorant, doing nothing in their obligation to their own and their family’s futures, to use their sacred right as citizens of this country. I sadly misjudged the character and commitment of my fellow Mississippians. Of the entire lot of us, only a fraction state-wide went to the polls, and I’m disgusted.
I’m disgusted by those unable to find the time to vote or even register. They waste good air moaning, complaining and blaming whatever they don’t like on something they’re in fact responsible for. Because it’s like this: “We the people are the government,” and so we get what we get, when we do as too many do — sit it out. And we get crapped on, our rights and freedoms eaten away. The ones I really have had it with are those who squawk, “My vote doesn’t count.”
Well, here’s the truth: it does, and the proof is in the results of any election – because someone ends up winning, and someone ends up losing.
This time, the winners are the very candidates people around me have done nothing but gripe about — incumbents. Ask practically anyone, they’ll say they want term limits, yet look what happened. Hosemann and nearly every current office-holder kept their jobs. The very people who gave us everything we say we don’t want.
This crowd took your flag by bypassing your voice. They’ve taken away your voice again by eliminating the ballot initiative. They slow-walked eliminating your income tax burden and refused to address food taxes. They expanded your spending on entitlements. They ignored furthering your Second Amendment protections, and now we can look forward to so-called “red flag” laws, where if someone accuses you of being a potential threat, they can seize your weapons. You have to prove you’re not, but not until your guns are confiscated. And a dozen other things that hurt us.
For those who cast votes: Hosemann lied, he cheated, he slandered McDaniel and avoided debating. He was lavished with money from out-of-state donors. Any source to stop McDaniel. He buried the truth and smeared a guy who’s fought like a tiger for this district and state – and you, ingrates that you are. This had to be coordinated.
I think the third “Republican” candidate was planted to siphon off votes, and as usual, swamp-rat Republicans appealed for Democrat votes for Hosemann, and Democrats obliged. So, a fine man was removed from serving us. We obviously didn’t deserve him, but he’ll never let it change his devotion to us.
I believe Chris is Mississippi’s Winston Churchill, and at some future date, the people here will cry for him to return to public office. But by then, we’ll be too far gone for it to do any good. Applaud yourselves, non-voters and Hosemann acolytes.
As for the Senate District 42 seat, another round of applause is due. Great job there. You evidently think facts about the candidate you chose needed to be ignored, excused and overridden because, by gum, she’s “one of our own” and the nasty old Leader-Call called her out for her miserable performance as a legislator. Your soon-to-be new senator is ready-made to be a shill for whatever Hosemann wants or doesn’t want. All that talk about education in Mississippi only means more money out of your pockets to fund more go-nowhere woke programs with zero results and bigger Leftist influence in your state.
But, by golly, “it’s all about the children.” I can beat this topic into the ground. Your Jones County school board is useless as teats on a boar hog. Their idea of improving education is building new athletic buildings and taking Washington money (filtered through Jackson) funding NEA’s and MDE’s destructive social-engineering programs. They refuse to engage about curriculum, lesson plans, CRT, SEL and Title IX transgender “rights,” and you won’t get help getting answers from District 42 or Hosemann because federal money owns him.
For the bleating sheep ... In real life, there are sheep, wolves and sheep dogs. Sheep stand docile with no defenses from wolves except bleat and run away in fear. Sheep dogs protect the sheep, standing their ground, alert, growling, barking, baring their teeth — and, when needed, battling the wolves. It’s life or death for the flock if sheep dogs retreat — no “option B.”
Basically, that’s where we are. A bunch of docile “sheeple” letting others call the shots for their lives. And, apparently, some mass insanity by the sheep let the wolves in to talk about what’s for dinner, and a “you’re not invited” to the sheep dogs. Smart, those sheep.
As for this sheep dog and others in our “pack,” we’re like Cortez when Spain sent him to reap the wealth of the Aztecs. Landing in the New World with 300 soldiers and sailors and unwavering commitment to his mission, he allowed no failure. He said, “Burn the ships. If we leave, we go home on their ships.”
Consider my ships burnt, and I for one, will help keep the wolves at bay, despite what some of you deserve.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
