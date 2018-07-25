Since Sheriff Alex Hodge has publicly questioned the objectivity of this newspaper and whether it can be trusted to report the truth, maybe readers should question the credibility of the following statements made in recent articles and editorials that appeared on our pages:
• May 12: “To the people who have been told that the sheriff’s department is the reason your taxes increased, you have been lied to,” Hodge said. “If we’re broke, who’s to blame? The Board of Supervisors is the governing financial body of the county.”
• May 12: “People want the kind of law enforcement we pro- vide,” Hodge said. “I’m trying to do what’s right. I’m not out for me. We need leadership from people who, instead of blaming someone else, fix the problems, make the hard decisions. We’re starved for that kind of leadership in Jones County.”
• May 22: Hodge reiterated that he generates approximately $1 million per year to go in the county’s general fund, plus he used seized funds to purchase vehicles and equipment and uses inmate labor to “save the county millions.”
• May 26: Sheriff Alex Hodge has done an all-out blitz on the Board of Supervisors over his budget, turning the tables on them. He has the upper hand on getting out his message to the public, and he is making a lot of sense. The $150,000 annual budget to feed three meals per day to an average of 225 inmates is impos- sible. Even more ridiculous is the $80,000 medical budget for that entire inmate population. One or two emergency procedures could wipe that out ... Hodge is doing a great job of speaking for himself.
• June 7: “Working inmates is something that comes with risk,” Sheriff Alex Hodge said. “We do our best to classify those we let work, but there are obviously no guarantees. The inmate work- ing program does saves millions of dollars in labor. In the past 11 years, this makes six that have run from a work detail. We certainly hate this happened, and we will do our best to prevent it in the future.”
• June 12: “The main factor here is we rely on a third-party enti- ty (EOC dispatchers) to answer the phone, gather all information and dispatch our deputies,” Hodge explained. “Think about that for a minute. JCSD has no say or method of accountability to those employees held responsible for being the nucleus of JCSD field operations. The deputies put their trust and essentially their lives in their dispatchers’ hands day after day.”
• Nov. 30, 2017: “We have recovered over $10 million worth of drugs in just four cases, and that’s a very conservative estimate,” Hodge said. “When you start knocking off major players, it has
a lasting effect. That’s why we talk so much about manpower, more enforcement, more visibility. It makes a difference.”
• Nov. 7, 2017: “We continue to get dangerously low on our personnel,” Hodge said at the end of Monday’s board meeting in Ellisville. “We continue to see assaults and violence, and I’m deeply concerned about the lack of presence of deputies. We see what’s going on around the country.”
• Sept. 23, 2017: We will probably continue to hear bad things about the sheriff, and we will continue to check them out. But so far, after almost 10 years, we just don’t see it. That “other” side of Sheriff Hodge is like Bigfoot — those who have seen it are very vocal, passionate and insistent ... but there just isn’t any proof.
• Aug. 14, 2017: For those who have criticized Sheriff Alex Hodge and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for having military-style vehicles in storage, please look at what went on in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. There may be things to complain about with any law enforcement agency, but the JCSD getting those three war-tested vehicles for less than the cost of a police cruiser in order to be prepared for virtually any kind of violent incident or disaster ... well, that’s not one of them, unless you just have a beef with the sheriff or the department.
• Aug. 5, 2017: Preparation for dangerous situations is a big top- ic with the National Sheriff’s Association. Hodge was recently elected to the 22-member board of directors of that organization by his peers at a conference in Reno, Nev. “I was very fortunate to be elected,” Hodge said, adding that the sharing of trends and techniques in crime and crime-fighting will be valuable to resi- dents of Jones County. “It’s going to save us way more than it’s going to cost us. There’s a wealth information there.”
• June 29, 2017: Hodge didn’t spend time pouting, worrying with Freedom Of Information Act requests or trying to punish us somehow. He knew his guys were right, and he put all of the proof he had on the table to be examined by an unbiased eye. He did that to defend his department, not to be defensive. The sheriff gave a textbook example of how to handle a scandal.
• June 15, 2017: Thumbs Up to Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge for going to St. John’s Day School for K9 demonstrations. It’s more important now than ever that law enforcement officials be proactive to show children that they are their friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.