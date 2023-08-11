Politics and elections are last on the list of topics I want to write or talk about. Seriously. But there’s no escape. Just like there seems to be no hope.
Jim Cegielski is the most competitive person I’ve ever been close to. Over the years, I’ve had some long, uncomfortable rides home with him. There was the time the state championship-caliber Laurel Christian School basketball team he’d coached for years lost a playoff game on a barely-buzzer-beating circus shot. I contemplated riding back from Raymond on the roof rack that night. When we don’t do well at our annual press association awards banquet, that can be an unpleasant trip back, too. Even losing at our weekly live trivia game can make for a tense trek back to the Free State.
But the ride back from Camp Chris McDaniel in Biloxi on Tuesday night was a different feeling than any of those other defeats. The others were, well, trivial. And in just about every case in those previous disappointments, we were able to point to things that we didn’t do well or figure out that we were wronged or just caught a bad break.
McDaniel’s devastating loss to Delbert Hosemann in the race for lieutenant governor couldn’t be explained away by anything that seems fixable. Jim did everything he could for Chris. So did a whole bunch of dedicated volunteers and core supporters who wanted nothing in return but a chance to see if conservative leadership in the most powerful position in our state government would make a difference.
Jim delivered that message dutifully in every way he could, making donations and leading fundraisers, all while making a case with facts for why this son of the Free State was the better choice than that son of ... The Swamp.
Still, all of our state’s conservatives got slimed. All of them. At a time when our country is at a crossroads and the world seems to be turning upside down, we did nothing to try to tilt our little corner of it in a different direction. Conservatism was killed and cronyism got a big wet kiss.
As I wrote recently, if I ever feel like I have to put my hope and faith in a politician to have happiness and fulfillment, then I have lost all hope and faith. That belief still holds true.
But when something that’s so important not only to our future, but to our right now, and only 32 percent of Jones Countians even bother to vote ... You know, I could just go off. It would be interesting to see what non-voters spent their time doing Tuesday. My guess is, it wouldn’t be a time issue but a priority issue, sort of like those who get EBT cards and Medicaid for a litter of mutt children while driving new SUVs, playing on the latest cellphones and streaming every service available. They’re not made to be responsible, so, by god, they’re not ...
Fussing, nagging and chastising aren’t effective ways to motivate people. As I told my child dozens of times over the years, “I’m not going to waste my breath nagging you. This is the last time I’ll tell you to do this. After that, you will suffer the consequences, but don’t act surprised when it happens.”
That’s the right way to handle most situations. But this situation is different. You know why? Because the inaction of others causes me and people I care about to suffer the consequences, too. And their apathy will have far-reaching repercussions. Establishment politicians are now emboldened, and all of the lawmakers know they’d better stay in line or they will get “McDanieled” or “Melanied.”
Yes, those last two conservatives of the state Senate, their names will live on as verbs as a cautionary tale on orientation day in the Capitol. (ITALICS) Hey, kid, if you question the leader, your bills will get killed, then if you challenge him, he’ll spend millions of dollars on ads telling everyone that you’re an ineffective lawmaker, like he did to Chris McDaniel. Or he’ll have new district lines drawn to get you defeated in the next election, like he did to Melanie Sojourner. Just bark and flap your flippers when told, and he’ll toss you a fish every once in a while, OK? (END ITALICS)
Lobbyists must be licking their chops. The state is flush with cash and the people who like to throw it around to their cronies are in power and, likely, indebted to a lot of people who kept them there ... and no one is there to call them on it, much less try to stop them.
The ruling class in our nation’s capital is doing everything possible to keep the leading prospect for President of the United States off of ballots next year. That’s one of the reasons it was so important to have true conservatives in place here. At least our state would have fighters in the ring, which would be comforting knowing what may be coming.
The state “leaders” we have now will comply and cooperate to get the federal dollars they’re addicted to while making noises about transgenders in prep sports and drag-queen story hours and other things like that, which are despicable but not in the Top 100 of real problems in our state. Those are just issues to rally the troops, bogeymen (bogeythems?) for our heroic leaders to “protect” us from. They’ll wink at the feds and say, “You know I have to say all of that to keep the bumpkins at bay. Don’t worry, I’ve got your back.”
They keep people distracted while the actual destruction occurs, like a good illusionist. While we’re looking at Bud Light and Dylan, they’re dealing for the donor class — and themselves, of course.
There’s no way to put a positive spin on what happened in our state Tuesday, and there’s no way I’d even try and there’s no reason for me to. There are plenty of pros paid to produce political prose. I’m not one of those. I just call ’em like I see ’em. And I’m not liking what I’m seeing.
My hope was to find out if the principles I’ve been opining about for 20 years, if put in practice, would be successful. Just say no to federal dollars (and control) in public schools first, then follow suit with other federal agencies.
There was hope that the ballot initiative would be restored, and we could immediately begin a campaign to enact term limits. That seems more important than ever if people aren’t going to pay attention or even care, yet it’s more unlikely than ever with the crew — and the message — that was sent to state conservatives this week. If they’re not dead, they’re in a coma.
In baseball, hitting .320 would be awesome, but it’s a lousy voting average. Swamp goons of our state took a Louisville Slugger to the skulls of conservatives who challenged them, and they’re batting 1.000 now. But it’s doubtful Team Mississippi will move up in the standings with them.
