Did you work too hard last year? I asked this question to a lovely group of school guidance counselors in a workshop presentation last week, and I received a resounding “YES!” I can’t imagine the stress that anyone in the school system was under during the events that unfolded last year ... heck, the stress that we were all under!
I asked this question to gauge whether there was anyone in the audience struggling with burnout, the psychological phenomenon associated with job-related stress. We know that we are experiencing burnout when we are no longer able to meet our own needs, much less the needs of others, while working in a high-pressure environment. When we work long hours with high demands coupled with feelings of job insecurity and lack of control, we are at an extremely high risk for occupational burnout. Another interesting reason for burnout is destructive competition between coworkers. Because we are human beings, we need social support and to feel validated for our hard work. If you work in an environment that you never receive social rewards (being told job well done, recognition for your dedication, etc.), you are more likely to suffer emotionally and not be as productive.
There are three key signs that you are burning out:
Emotional exhaustion, cynicism or compassion fatigue, and feeling professionally ineffective. When we become cynical about our profession, it changes us and the way that we do our work. We don’t care as much, and our work ethic shows it. We start to have low energy and feel tired more times than not, which leads to sleeping too much (or not being able to sleep at all). We have trouble with our appetite and begin to have headaches more often. We may begin to be physically sick with cold symptoms or upset stomach. If this pattern continues, we end up with elevated blood pressure, rapid heartbeat or more serious health issues. Emotionally, we find less joy in life and sometimes feel detached from others.
It becomes more difficult to control emotions, and some of us cry more often.
We are anxious, frustrated and overwhelmed. As a result, we begin to call in sick more often, become unresponsive to work task requests, thus productivity decreases. Some people pick up some bad habits and begin to use drugs or alcohol to cope (ineffectively). Work performance plummets, job satisfaction tanks, personal relationships suffer and we become distant from our career. All of that sounds just terrible, doesn’t it?
If you find yourself in the situation described above, what can you do to make things better? The first step is to give yourself permission to take care of YOU! Learn to communicate your needs to your workplace in a way that everyone will prosper.
A word to business owners and managers: In order for your employees to NOT suffer from occupational burnout, they need to maintain a sustainable workload, to have some degree of choice and control, a supportive work community, clear values and meaningful work. They need fairness, respect, recognition, and reward.
If people feel that they are respected and are told they are doing a good job, they will strive to hear more of that by doing more and taking ownership in their job.
Keep that in mind while you supervise others.
Employees, if you feel overworked, learn to say no and learn to ask for help. Turn off notifications and do not check your email after work hours. Be intentional each day to do something for yourself. Ask yourself, “What do I need TODAY to feel my best?” Be present.
Use mindfulness to center yourself if the here and now because today is all that we have, right? Find some daily rituals that remind you what makes you happy.
Make a gratitude list and remind yourself of the things that you are thankful for. Use meditation apps on your phone to help you to learn to be calm.
Find a hobby, like art, to decompress from a hard day at work. Figure out what lights your fire. Spend some time on yourself. You are the only self that you have, and you need to take care of it.
