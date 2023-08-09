The first time I heard the name Chris McDaniel came while driving through Hattiesburg on a few random Fridays from Vicksburg to Mobile to visit family.
Somewhere south of Collins on an FM station were two … how do we say it gently? … rabid conservatives. A Rush Limbaugh-listening regular, I was steeped in the “right-wing” radio, but listening to Chris McDaniel and Jack Fairchilds for about 20 miles about a dozen Fridays per year on 98.1 FM was enlightening.
In actuality, it wasn’t that their views were extreme, but that so few people said them. But these two were unafraid, unapologetic and as principled as anyone anywhere. How do I know? About 20 years later, McDaniel is still preaching what he did then — conservatism in the image of Reagan, getting government off our backs and a return to the notion that government is not the answer to our problems, but it is the problem.
As life does, it brings people together, and such was the case in 2013, when I first arrived in Jones County. The old record store in Ellisville is a block from Jones College and two blocks from Corner Market. It sits diagonal to a nice house with a city block’s worth of land.
I planned to move in June 29 of 2013, but some kerfuffles from some ridiculous financial decisions — take care of your credit, kids! — meant I couldn’t get a truck. I packed my Pontiac as full as could be, and off I went to meet my brother, who came up from Mobile to help me “move the big stuff.”
I never told him there was no big stuff.
Furniture consisted of two bag chairs with a nice center table full of beer with Igloo written on it. We played music from the iPhones and sat looking out the living room window. For hours, we stalked Chris McDaniel’s house. Seriously, we had nothing else to do but stare out the window.
The beauty of that neighborhood is its walkability. My old dog Caliber and I religiously walked the streets of Ellisville — usually early in the morning.
When I would make the hook from Court to Oak streets, I’d hear the barking. It was a mean, vicious bark. It was coming from Katie. She wore an invisible fence collar. Several times, I thought she was going to go for it as Cali and I wandered by — always across the street. Katie would lunge, getting oh-so-close, even crossing the “Rubicon” once before realizing, “Oh, hell” and scurrying back. Ooh, I bet that hurts.
Having a crazy dog now, I understand. They can be the absolute sweetest thing in the world, but when it’s go time, it’s go time.
Once — and only once — Cali, a docile, gentle lab mix, sneaked inside the invisible fence line and here-a-comes-a-Katie as if she was Norman Bates and Cali was the blonde in the shower. I’ve heard of having superpowers in times of desperation. I saw Cali fly that day.
Unbeknownst to me, not everyone in the area rose at the crack of dawn, so each time Cali and I walked past and Katie lost her mind, those sleeping inside — at least Chris — mentally cursed me.
He soon after became a candidate for U.S. Senate. We’d see each other often, talking sports and, of course, politics. He was a real threat to the establishment and they were panicking.
By spring 2014, McDaniel was almost everywhere. He was being compared to Nathan Bedford Forrest on MSNBC for appearing at a Sons of Confederate Veterans event. He was being pilloried by state Republicans who most certainly did not want the upstart to throw a monkey wrench into their control of the levers of power.
Thad Cochran brought home the bacon but was certainly no fighter for the people. The thirst for a fighter was fomenting in America, and McDaniel was on the verge of a tremendous political upset. By percentage points in a three-way race — with a third candidate who got into the race because God told him to — Cochran avoided a runoff.
For three weeks, the filth involved in politics boiled over until June 24 — runoff day. There was a lot of talk about shenanigans involving Democrats crossing over to help decide the GOP primary. That is the system in this state, love it or hate it. But there was still optimism.
On his campaign bus that morning, there was the driver, Chris and me. I joined Fox News’ John Roberts as the only journalist allowed on his tour bus. Frankly, though, I was not an impartial media watcher. I reported very little on him, if anything. On that bus, we talked a bit on the record, but mostly just chatted.
There was a calmness about him as we pulled away from his home. About five blocks toward downtown Ellisville, a woman ran from her yard toward the bus. Chris put down a window, and she gave him a good luck charm for that day’s election.
But it wasn’t to be. I watched him take the phone call with numbers from Hinds County that showed a huge number of Democrats voting in the GOP primary. It was swamp politics at its worst, and on that day, it took a sword to who would have been a game-changing U.S. senator.
This is being written on Election Day morning. I cannot vote in Mississippi, so technically I have no dog in the fight. I have a sinking feeling in the gut, though, knowing that a wart on the establishment likely will be returning to lieutenant governor, and the fighter — the one who hasn’t changed his beliefs or his convictions at all — will again feel the sting of defeat.
After that? The Senate seat that he could have occupied until after he was dead had he wanted to will be occupied by someone else. The sad realization is that this might be it, the final charge in the world of politics. It has been a 10-year run that I wouldn’t wish on anyone’s family — and the McDaniels are a good family and most certainly are a tough family.
The younger McDaniels, Cambridge and Chamberlain, who were big fans of Cali the Dog back in the day, are budding athletes. Maybe this is the time to relish in watching them.
Not my decision to make or even offer.
You have to wonder, though, how history would have changed drastically that day in 2014 had the same swamp filth that he is fighting today not pulled a lifetime’s worth of dirty tricks to keep their guy in office. We would have had a senator who would be at the microphone challenging the status quo at every turn.
Mississippi would be so much better off with someone fighting for its residents rather than a Roger Wicker, who only stands behind other swamp monsters, playing the game — always following, never leading.
•
