Before reading this, know that the Mississippi Democratic Party will call what follows a conspiracy theory.
Democrat Bob Hickingbottom qualified to run for governor against popular Democrat Brandon Presley. A second candidate on the ballot would mean that Presley would face a challenger in the Democrat primary. Without an opponent, Presley could cruise into the general election against Tate Reeves.
What it also would do, though, is allow state Democrats to vote in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, which pits incumbent Delbert Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville. We know from past experience that having Democrats “cross over” worked to perfection in the 2014 U.S. Senate runoff when Democrats en masse crossed over to vote for Thad Cochran against McDaniel. Cochran was a darling of the establishment, while McDaniel was the disrupter. Now McDaniel the disrupter is up against Hosemann, the darling of the establishment.
To get Presley a clear path to the general, the state Dems found what appears to be a technicality from several years ago to disqualify two black candidates from the race. One of those, Hickingbottom, sued to get back on the ballot and a judge ruled in his favor.
State Dems immediately said they would appeal to the state high court. Keeping a black man off the Democrat ballot is so important that they will appeal to the state Supreme Court. Talk about blatant racism! But it’s much more than that — it is to clear the way for a replay of 2014 because Hosemann is scared to death of McDaniel. And he rightfully should be.
