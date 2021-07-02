What a week to be a Mississippian. The Bulldogs finally brought home the national championship trophy from the College World Series, and the celebration will carry into Independence Day weekend. What a way to kick off the most American of holidays. Wrap this one in maroon, white and blue.
During the Omadawgs’ magical championship run, so many thoughts and memories ran through my head. The thing that stands out, though, is the reaction of those who are bitter rivals coming together to cheer them on, realizing the significance for the state over collegiate allegiances.
Can you imagine Alabama faithful calling for fans to root for Auburn to bring home a title in tiddlywinks, much less one of the big three team sports? What about in Florida? Do you think the ’Noles would ever rally their folks behind the Gators or the ’Canes? Or in Texas or California, or even Oklahoma or South Carolina, is there a possibility that they would root for their rivals to get a national championship? Is there a scenario that you can see North Carolina fans saying, “Well, our March Madness run ended early this year, so let’s get together and pull for Duke to win it all, OK?”
Of course not!
So, what’s the difference? For one, all of the programs and those states have teams that have won major NCAA titles and are regularly in contention for them. That’s not the case in our much-maligned state.
Sure, the Mississippi State-Ole Miss rivalry is as bitter and storied as any in college sports. There have been pre-grame brawls on the field before the Egg Bowl. There have been post-game free-for-alls, too. And there have been countless scraps before, after and during in the stands and outside the stadiums.
But there’s such a stigma against our state outside its borders. It’s a sort of discrimination that all of us have felt in other parts of the country, and that unites us as one, despite our in-fighting about things as silly as school rivalries and as serious as social issues.
It’s like the old saying about family: “We can talk about each other, but no one else better talk about us.”
That sense of family was evident on our TV screens every time MSU played, and it when it looked like the Bulldogs needed a boost — and when it was evident history may be made — people made the pilgrimage to Omaha in droves. Some went on faith that they would somehow get a ticket. Some just wanted to be there to feel the atmosphere, even if they couldn’t get in the stadium. We understand that sentiment. It’s been a long time coming.
More talented MSU teams have made it to the CWS — the team of Clark, Palmeiro, Brantley and Thigpen in 1985 is the gold standard, of course. But the cruel world of sports doesn’t always reward the players with the most talent. MSU fans don’t need to be reminded of that after 11 trips that ended in disappointment.
This team had plenty of talent and star power, too. Tanner Allen, Will Bednar, Rowdey Jordan and Landon Sims will take their rightful place in MSU lore with those other four.
But, as always seems to be the case in baseball, some lesser-knowns stepped up and
kept the run going. There were three one-run wins in the Omaha run before they blew the ’Dores away 13-2 and 9-0 after dropping the opener of the championship series. Pitchers Houston Harding and Preston Johnson played at small private schools then proved themselves in the state juco ranks before making themselves stars in State’s title run.
The heroes who got them there were juco transfers Brayland Skinner and Tanner Leggett, both of whom entered in the bottom of the ninth inning to knock off Texas in the elimination game. Skinner was a pinch-runner who stole second to set the table for Leggett’s game-winning single. Laurel Christian fans were certainly familiar with Leggett, who was a multi-sport star from Central Hinds Academy ... but they were cheering for him instead of against him this time.
That sort of phenomenon was happening in living rooms and sports bars across the state. Players from little schools and little towns teamed up with blue-chippers and red-staters from near and far to fight for a common goal ... and they did it, by God, giving Him the glory throughout.
So many players did so many things to contribute, it would be impossible to highlight them all. As anyone who follows baseball knows, one miscue can open the floodgates. That’s what happened in the first game against Vanderbilt, when MSU pitching got off to abysmal start and never recovered.
That’s just a footnote now. The takeaways from this historic season will be solid-to-spectacular pitching, timely hitting and — most important and amazing — an error-free run through the CWS.
Any national title by any team in our state would’ve drawn this kind of support. I still remember the Southern Miss basketball team of 1987 that won the NIT, back when that tournament meant something. State’s Final Four team of 1996 had similar state-wide support.
Ole Miss fans from the late 1950s and early 1960s will tell you that this is not the first national title for a team in our state, and they could make a good argument. Unfortunately, that was back when college football championships were picked like a pageant winner instead of an athletic contest. Now, it’s settled on the field, where it should be.
On Father’s Day weekend, I wrote that the only gift the Bulldogs could give my father that would be better than a win in that Sunday’s opener would be a win in the last game. They delivered, and I know Dad was smiling down. It made my eyes misty when coach Chris Lemonis talked about how meaningful but bittersweet it was for him as his dad battled illness in a nursing home and was unable to be there. Baseball is the best bonding agent for fathers and sons ... and for a stigma-stained state, it turns out.
This championship is special not only because it’s a first for the state, but our guys beat the defending national champs and one of the top pitchers in the country, Kumar Rocker, in the one that ended in a long-awaited Dawgpile. It’s extra sweet, too, because our team of “rednecks” did it against the school known as “the Harvard of the South,” in what is the most cerebral of team sports.
Yes, we have a chip on our shoulder. And now we have a ’ship on the shelf in Starkville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.