One of Congress’ most important tasks is providing for the common defense. Recently, the Senate Armed Services Committee took an important step by passing its version of this year’s national security legislation. Called the National Defense Authorization Act, the bill sets the priorities for our armed forces. As the top Republican on the committee, I can attest that the NDAA represents progress for the safety of our citizens and our service members. But as we celebrate our nation’s independence this month, it is imperative that Congress continue working to make this legislation even stronger. After all, military might makes our freedom possible.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker

American leaders have always thought that a strong defense is the best offense. President George Washington, who also served as the general of the Continental Army, said, “To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace.” A century later, President Theodore Roosevelt famously said carrying a “big stick” would deter attacks. During the Cold War, President Ronald Reagan pursued a strategy he called “peace through strength.” He kept the Soviet Union from attacking the United States by dramatically increasing the size and strength of the military.

