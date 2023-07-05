During my first week at Southern Miss, canopy tents seemed to be everywhere in front of the student union and bookstore. Tables were set up with information pamphlets, some swag — usually towels or a nice Southern Miss hat — sat on the table.
Behind that table were usually two or three smiling 20-somethings pushing an offer everyone should refuse, yet it was so hard not to refuse.
Just sign your name here and here and walk away with a nice towel. And, in a few weeks, a sparkling piece of plastic will arrive in the mailbox containing $1,000 credit.
Wow, credit! A poor college student thousands of miles away from home could really use one of those. Never once was it even thought of to ask about interest rates, how much minimum payments would be or what would happen if the borrower just quit paying.
Those smiling faces were predators in nice clothes, hoodwinking stupid college kids into getting a credit card. After the first month of buying essentials such as a trip to the Mexican restaurant, some new shoes and … wait, I have to pay how much? And if I don’t, you get to tack on 28 cents to every dollar I borrow and can’t pay back?
From there, the borrower is stuck paying back greedy companies. It is not anyone’s doing nor responsibility other than the one who signed his or her name on that first piece of paper. A legal, binding contract that says they lend, I pay.
That first credit card will teach valuable lessons and cause incredible amounts of financial trouble in the future. But there really are only two solutions — don’t use it or, if you do, pay it back.
I was reminded of those credit card snakes as I jumped for joy at the Supreme Court’s decision to not bail out people who took out too many student loans now complain and pout about having to pay them back.
Actually, the one phrase that no matter what TV station or radio one listened to that seemed absent in the absurd reactions from the deadbeats was, “Pay it back!”
The ink on the decision wasn’t dry when Joe “Triple-P” Biden started crafting some sort of workaround to keep the deadbeats voting for him and those who promise to take care of everything. There will be repayment ramps, keeping dings off the credit report as those who steal money from hard-working Americans to dole out to deadbeats find another way to avoid their legal obligations.
Let’s make this as clear as possible — I am not responsible for your crappy life decisions. No one paid off that first credit card for me except me. No one paid off my student loans except me, using my privilege to land side jobs to accomplish it. Those who didn’t go to college should be even more livid that they will have to bail out a deadbeat who doesn’t want to pay back a loan.
Before you get started, just stop. It is a choice not to pay back loans. Period. There are “help wanted” signs in storefronts everywhere. There are delivery drivers and personal shoppers to make extra money to pay off debts.
But that didn’t even seem to be an option as the crazy socialist Democrats lost their minds about how unfair it was that they might have to pay back their loans.
God bless this Supreme Court for trying to return this great nation into a Republic again and not a kingdom where the government takes care of everything — including taking out too many loans.
Your loan is not my problem. It is not Mark Thornton’s problem, nor my wife’s problem — neither of the two went to college. Instead of continuing to find workarounds to continue to strengthen a constituency of deadbeats, just say, “Well, we tried, but you deadbeats have to worry about your own finances now. Pay back your loans. Build your credit. Stop being a leech on society. Get to work!”
No one ever offered to pay back my student loans and I never asked. I struggled to pay every cent. You deadbeats need to do the same and leave the rest of us out of your crappy financial decisions.
