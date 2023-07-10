Fourth of July’s behind us, and here we are. A holiday for patriotism, love of country and celebrate our nation’s independence from Britain’s monarchy and tyranny, The United States of America, founded as a republic, is 247 years old. Things being as they are, I wonder if we’ll see 248. If we do, it’ll be a miracle only we can make happen. As nations go, we’re still working out the bugs, and there are critters eating the foundation out from under us.

The risks to our freedoms are from those who detest the hand that feeds them and use our rights to bite it. Mississippi goes to the polls for the state-wide primaries Aug. 8 to choose who’ll be running November for governor and lieutenant governor – the powerful office that steers the senate — and legislative and county seats.

Buck Torske

