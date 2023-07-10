Fourth of July’s behind us, and here we are. A holiday for patriotism, love of country and celebrate our nation’s independence from Britain’s monarchy and tyranny, The United States of America, founded as a republic, is 247 years old. Things being as they are, I wonder if we’ll see 248. If we do, it’ll be a miracle only we can make happen. As nations go, we’re still working out the bugs, and there are critters eating the foundation out from under us.
The risks to our freedoms are from those who detest the hand that feeds them and use our rights to bite it. Mississippi goes to the polls for the state-wide primaries Aug. 8 to choose who’ll be running November for governor and lieutenant governor – the powerful office that steers the senate — and legislative and county seats.
Mississippi — and America — face a shaky future. If our republic’s to survive, it starts with us. Yeah, we’re only one state, but remember, the United States is founded in the power of the people. The federal government didn’t create states, we did. If we want a republic, it’s up to us to keep it.
The office-seekers in our towns and counties – right up into the executive mansion in Jackson — matter. They’re our representatives and each equally important. We trust them to act for us. I’ve written how knowing, as best we can, the candidates, and voting using our heads is. Because we get what we elect, and like computer data, it’s … “garbage in, garbage out.”
Worse is sitting an election out. Doing nothing, you get what the “other guy” gives you. Dan Carr, another columnist for this paper, wrote about citizen involvement in politics. He’s right on all points. Involvement has many forms. Voting is one, but not the only one. Your vote should reflect what you discover. Most candidates only reveal what they think you need to know. While disheartening, the good news is, some are exactly what they say they are. Their record, words and actions reflect their minds and hearts. That’s the person I want.
In 2020, with the fight for this country at stake, voter turnout stunk. Mississippi had a whopping 15 percent turnout in the primary, and in November, with the U.S. House and Senate and the presidency in the balance, we showed a mind-numbing 37 percent of us voting. We barely survived as a “conservative” state, but nationally, we’re paying a steep price. Biden’s in the White House, and the senate, which could convict and remove him if impeached by the Republican House, is held by the Left.
Our primary in August and General Election in November depend on big numbers supporting good conservatives. A sign by the road and a name shouldn’t be why you put the future in their hands. Incumbents are easy to evaluate. They have records available for us to review, But we have to look. There are “watchdog” groups grading them and publishing their findings. Find out.
Representing us isn’t supposed to be someone’s hobby, a career move or a way to climb the social ladder. I’m inclined, with incumbents, to go with, “Throw the bums out.” We have what they gave us. Here, we may know the incumbent or the candidate personally through family, work or by reputation and gossip. I’ve said before candidates take themselves out of the “my friend” category when they want us to hire them. They’re your employee, if elected, and it’s important to remember we’re the boss. Besides, votes are secret, anyway. You can just nod sympathetically and say, “Too bad about the election, cuz. You like a glass of sweet tea?” No harm, no foul. It’s politics.
Here’s who I wouldn’t vote for: any candidate where a debate was offered and he or she wouldn’t. That means Delbert Hosemann for lieutenant governor, Robin Robinson for state Senate District 42, Chuck Blackwell for House District 88 and Kenneth Rogers for Jones County sheriff. If they won’t outline why they deserve the job, why would we vote for them?
Beyond their own silence are other sound reasons to elect their opponents. For instance, Hosemann’s used his position as president of the Senate as a cudgel to beat down McDaniel and suppress every piece of legislation he’s put forward. This may shed light on why — on Feb. 21, then-Democrat candidate for governor Bob Hickingbottom appeared on the Kim Wade radio show up in Jackson and spoke regarding Hosemann. He said the only way Delbert could win is as a Republican, “He’s a Democrat. He’s one of us. He and Bennie (Thompson) is two peas in a pod ….” He repeated it on the Buck Naked Truth podcast right here in Laurel.
There’s more. Brandon Presley, the Democrat candidate for governor, posted on Twitter: “I was so excited to have @DelbertHosemann in Lee County this morning that I rushed out of the house wearing two different shoes. The struggle is real.” Hosemann started as a Democrat, then switched parties, but not beliefs. As lieutenant governor, he refused to pass legislation that would’ve demanded proof of citizenship to vote and defeated a bill that would provide religious exemptions for vaccine requirements, and he fought to keep the state’s punitive income tax. My vote goes to McDaniel. He’ll drain that swamp.
Robinson’s in politics for no discernible motivation, other than Robinson. Entering into a vacated office without opposition in a special election, she produced zero as a representative — two bills, one for a special license plate for a local school, the other to honor a dead legislator. Last session, she missed 40 percent of the votes. From comments I’ve overheard, she apparently thinks in lockstep with the Speaker, does his bidding, and I think she thinks she works for him, not us. Even then, her votes garnered very poor grades from Americans for Prosperity and other “watchdogs.” I personally asked her for comprehensive pro-Second Amendment legislation. I got crickets. I’m voting Hartness. He’s a real conservative.
Buck Torske is a columnist for the Leader-Call.
