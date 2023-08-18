Every once in a while, life has a way of shaking you into reality, to remind you that you may be focusing on the wrong things. That happened to me last week after returning home from another all-consuming day of chasing stories and running from politicians.
Right there, beside the bottom step of my back porch, a flicker of unfamiliar movement caught my attention ... But it was too late. My months of inattention had caught up with me, and I will confess, it was convicting.
Despite the basic care and talks I provided, the young comet goldfish I put in my little patio pond apparently gave in to temptation and had unprotected premarital sex. The irrefutable evidence was swimming all around them.
I dropped to my knees and prepared to scold them for disobeying and breaking my trust. But then an overwhelming feeling of guilt overcame me. My words were just that — words. I hadn’t been giving them the attention they needed, so they sought it elsewhere. And now we all have to pay the price.
That pond was my one little sliver of serenity. Little did I know what a den of sin it had become. I didn’t even notice until there were a half-dozen or so little crumb-snatchers scurrying around the decadent waters that had been so tranquil, just yesterday, it seemed.
The bubbling fountain and light, the filtered water, the blooming hibiscus, the lush plants and lily pads, the landscape stones surrounding it, the submerged rocks that construct a cave to serve as a shelter from predators, the evenings sitting on the steps to talk about life while sprinkling Tetra sticks — treats that I used to break in half when the little tikes were too small to handle a whole one ...
It all flashed before my eyes. Hadn’t I provided all of the basics, plus a few luxuries, to help them have a good life? All I wanted in return was for them to follow a few principles and ground rules I’d tossed out there with the treats — not for my benefit, but to help them set their own foundation to stack the odds in their favor as they sought success and happiness.
And I wasn’t one of those “my way or the intercoastal waterway” kind of parents. I tried to be realistic, reminding them that I had been their age once and had felt every urge they’ll have, and I know how hard, ummm, I mean difficult it can be. They said, “Ewww.”
These are tough conversations, but we have to have them. I explained how love and marriage should happen before there’s any hanky panky that could lead to the hooking up of pelvic fins. But if things do go too far, at least be responsible so you don’t bring in spawn that have to live without the security of a commitment.
Obviously, that advice went unheeded. And the adults aren’t the only ones who suffer the consequences from that selfish decision. No, the small fry are the real victims, of course.
As if all of this wasn’t tough enough to absorb, to make matters worse, all of the little babies were mostly black. And no, that’s not a racist statement; it’s an important observation. You see, all of the adults in my pond are either all gold, all white or white and gold. Of course, that means it must have been some sort of one-night stand or fling with some low-life pond scum. Whatever it was, it definitely wasn’t love. After everything I tried to teach them ...
All of this makes me feel like a failure, of course. But while I’ve been trying to do some serious soul-searching, the tension in that once-peaceful little pond is palpable. Those fish are not stupid. They can see those dark scales. No matter how much the little hussy tries to explain recessive genes, no one is buying it.
So they’ve made the decision to handle this the way too many modern-era couples in crisis do — by going on the Maury Goldfish Show to have DNA tests done in front of TV cameras and a live studio audience. Our private pain will be aired in public for entertainment.
It’s not the way I would choose to handle things, but their amorous little tails fanned their bed, so how they handle it is up to them. Because of their decision to go on national TV, I went ahead and let immediate family know what was going on so they wouldn’t be caught off guard.
My child’s response made a not-so-subtle dig at my politics and morals: “It’s times like these that make you reconsider the regulations around Planned Fishhood clinics. Hopefully this doesn’t tear the family apart and no one has to move into the bathtub.”
What I really needed was a hug and reassurance. What I got was an “I told you so” liberal talking point — from a situation that was created by the liberal mindset, lack of morality and lack of self control, followed by the lack of fortitude to step up and take responsibility for actions. And on top of all that, now it will be a feeding frenzy for fellow irresponsible daytime TV watchers who have given up all hope for their own lives to revel in the misery of others just to feel a little better about themselves. Sadly, their situation is already fodder for that cesspool known as FishfaceBook, so we’re getting a dose of what to expect. We are all just lost souls living in a fishbowl now. Wish we weren’t here, but we are.
As for me, I’ll be OK. I will persevere, knowing that I did all I can do. We do the best we can to teach them, but after we put them out into the world, we can’t live their lives for them.
Still, that little pond is a reflection of me. Every time I look at it, I see myself, my work, my life. And it will never look the same again.
