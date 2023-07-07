It’s time for another installment of column ideas that were filed away but, for whatever reason, never developed into full columns. So, in honor of the repeal of Roe v Wade, I’m choosing to give them a chance at life instead of terminating them. Here’s hoping one will change the world ... or, you know, at least make you say, “Hmmm.”
• If you need proof that there are huge numbers of simple-minded followers who refuse to think for themselves, just go to any Facebook marketplace page and look at the vehicles that are listed for sale. If there’s a photo of the rear of the vehicle, the prospective seller will likely have the license plate blurred or a thumb blocking it. Think about that for a minute ... actually, a couple of seconds should do it if you have an IQ that reaches double digits. These vehicles are presumably operated on public roads, highways and interstates and parked in public places all the time. And since it’s illegal to obscure a tag while a vehicle is being operated on a public roadway, we can assume that the tag is visible to hundreds or thousands of other motorists, pedestrians and observant wildlife then. So, all of this begs what should be an obvious question: Why in the world would there be any reason to block a license plate on the information highway? It’s even more absurd when one considers that the sellers either list their phone number or ask people to send them an inbox message because they want to be contacted ... but the tag info is off limits? Does that make sense? Ask any of them why they blur or block it, and I guarantee you they’ll say something like, “Well, I seen ol’ Delbert in D’Lo do that, and he sells a bunch of cars, and them folks on TV do it, so I figure they must know what they’re doing.” We have a critical shortage of critical thinkers. We have too many followers of feelings or folks who put up a good facade. No wonder we’re f-ed. It’s the twisted dream of government, corporate and cultural leaders and other people in power to have peons who will just follow the crowd and not ask questions. Tag, you’re their useful idiots!
• Here’s my latest billion-dollar idea, if only I had the ability to execute it: Developing an app that will instantly provide out-of-context Bible verses to support any previously held belief or rationalize/excuse any deviant behavior. I’d be able to retire to a Caribbean island and live the Buffett lifestyle for the rest of my days, and I promise to give 10 percent of the profits and all of the glory to God. (Here’s one that’s completely in context and should be heeded: “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears, they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.” — 2 Timothy 4:3-4
• The politicians who go on the Sunday morning shows and say that President Biden is doing a great job and will have their full support in the 2024 campaign are the same kind of people who can, with a straight face, say that they enjoy listening to Yoko Ono sing. Either they’re pathological liars or they’re diagnosably delusional, so they shouldn’t be in charge of anything or have any influence over anyone.
• For years, one of the battlecries of my conservative friends has been, “Let me raise my children!” Makes sense since government involvement almost guarantees failure. Seriously, where are the people whose personal success is directly linked to a government program (other than the snake-oil-selling acolytes who head them up, that is)? But conservatives are also the first ones to jump on board when there’s a push to get the government to shut down a show, a program or a social-media platform. That’s not consistent with the stated goal to “let me raise my children.” It also shows a lack of true belief in the longstanding conservative principle that market forces will eventually prevail. Either do your best to equip your kids to exist in the world as it is, or move to Amish country.
• An observation from a daily driver on Highway 84 East: Not all people from Wayne County are bad drivers, but just about every bad driver on this stretch of road has a Wayne County tag (which I can see, since it’s illegal to obstruct them). The most aggressive ones seem to be in the smallest cars, too. Can’t tell you how many times I’ve come to Keahey Gore Road with one of these Kia drivers with killer instincts closer to my rear end than the doctor who administered my colonoscopy. They remind me of little barnyard kittens, hissing and swatting at everything around them, thinking they’re scary.
• I’m an equal-opportunity idea man, so here’s a lucrative one for the lunatics on the Left. A new attraction at Disneyland that will appeal to their base: “Drag queen massages with happy endings, just like our movies!” If this makes its way into the right hands, a “Coming soon!” sign will be erected.
• One of the great paradoxes of our time is that, in the age of instant information, the people are less informed about what’s real but more indoctrinated than ever because of a centralized information dispensary — the internet — and peer pressure to conform to the culture. People aren’t trying to get the latest available information to learn anything; they search for “facts” and opinions that back their person or position. Bottom line: If you want to believe it, you can find something to support it. But there’s no substitute for thinking.
• How far to the fringes have we gone? A man who was one of the darlings of the Left less than a decade ago, Bill Maher, is now one of the most common-sense commentators out there. Listen for yourself to any of his scathing monologues on “wokeism” and how it’s killing the Democratic Party and classic liberal ideals by going too far. Of course, he fell out of favor with many in power years ago when he made the observation that most terrorists were Islamic. It was a reminder that intellectual honesty is not acceptable if it does not favor your political party.
