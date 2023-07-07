It’s time for another installment of column ideas that were filed away but, for whatever reason, never developed into full columns. So, in honor of the repeal of Roe v Wade, I’m choosing to give them a chance at life instead of terminating them. Here’s hoping one will change the world ... or, you know, at least make you say, “Hmmm.”

• If you need proof that there are huge numbers of simple-minded followers who refuse to think for themselves, just go to any Facebook marketplace page and look at the vehicles that are listed for sale. If there’s a photo of the rear of the vehicle, the prospective seller will likely have the license plate blurred or a thumb blocking it. Think about that for a minute ... actually, a couple of seconds should do it if you have an IQ that reaches double digits. These vehicles are presumably operated on public roads, highways and interstates and parked in public places all the time. And since it’s illegal to obscure a tag while a vehicle is being operated on a public roadway, we can assume that the tag is visible to hundreds or thousands of other motorists, pedestrians and observant wildlife then. So, all of this begs what should be an obvious question: Why in the world would there be any reason to block a license plate on the information highway? It’s even more absurd when one considers that the sellers either list their phone number or ask people to send them an inbox message because they want to be contacted ... but the tag info is off limits? Does that make sense? Ask any of them why they blur or block it, and I guarantee you they’ll say something like, “Well, I seen ol’ Delbert in D’Lo do that, and he sells a bunch of cars, and them folks on TV do it, so I figure they must know what they’re doing.” We have a critical shortage of critical thinkers. We have too many followers of feelings or folks who put up a good facade. No wonder we’re f-ed. It’s the twisted dream of government, corporate and cultural leaders and other people in power to have peons who will just follow the crowd and not ask questions. Tag, you’re their useful idiots!

Mark

Mark Thornton

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.