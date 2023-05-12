I have had a lot of titles in my life, both in the private sector and now as your state Treasurer, but like so many parents, the title I’m most proud of is “Dad.” What’s interesting to me is that while all these roles are very different, I seem to come back to the same message: Let’s find ways to do more with fewer dollars.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae 

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae 

 

As your Treasurer, our team has done that quite successfully. We’ve struck a few debt-refinancing deals to save taxpayers more than $100 million, created a $70 million-plus economic stimulus by prioritizing unclaimed money returns and enrolled hundreds of families in college savings programs.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.