The death of our Savior Jesus Christ is the cornerstone of the Christian faith. It is through His death and resurrection that we are given the opportunity to receive forgiveness and eternal life. The apostle Paul, in his letters to the early Christian communities, emphasized the importance of Christ’s sacrifice and how we should respond to it with love and gratitude.

Dan Carr

Dan Carr

 One of the most well-known passages in the New Testament about Christ’s death is found in Paul’s letter to the Romans. In Chapter 5, Verses 6-8, Paul writes: “For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. For scarcely for a righteous man will one die; yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. But God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.