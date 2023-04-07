The death of our Savior Jesus Christ is the cornerstone of the Christian faith. It is through His death and resurrection that we are given the opportunity to receive forgiveness and eternal life. The apostle Paul, in his letters to the early Christian communities, emphasized the importance of Christ’s sacrifice and how we should respond to it with love and gratitude.
One of the most well-known passages in the New Testament about Christ’s death is found in Paul’s letter to the Romans. In Chapter 5, Verses 6-8, Paul writes: “For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. For scarcely for a righteous man will one die; yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. But God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
These verses remind us that Christ’s death was not an accident or a tragedy, but a deliberate act of sacrificial love. He died for us while we were still sinners, knowing full well the extent of our flaws and weaknesses. This is the ultimate example of love, and it should inspire us to love Him in return.
In the Gospel of Matthew, we see Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, just before His arrest and crucifixion. In Chapter 26, Verse 38, Jesus says to His disciples: “My soul is exceedingly sorrowful, even unto death.” He then falls to the ground and prays to God, saying: “My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as thou wilt.” (Verse 39).
This passage shows us the depth of Jesus’ anguish and pain. He knew what was coming — the physical torture, the public humiliation and the abandonment by His own disciples. But beyond that, He knew that He was about to take on the sins of the world and face separation from God the Father. The weight of this burden was almost too much to bear.
In the Gospel of Luke, we see Jesus on the cross, in the midst of His suffering. In Chapter 23, Verse 34, He prays: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” This shows us the depth of Jesus’ love, even in the midst of His pain.
In the book of Hebrews, we see a description of Jesus’ sacrifice and the anguish that He endured. In Chapter 12, Verse 2, it says: “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
This passage reminds us that Jesus’ sacrifice was not just a random act of violence, but a deliberate and intentional choice. He endured the cross because of the joy that was set before Him — the joy of redeeming humanity and reconciling us to God. But in order to achieve that goal, He had to endure incredible anguish and pain.
The resurrection of Christ is one of the most exciting events in human history. It represents the triumph of good over evil, life over death and hope over despair. The Bible captures the excitement and wonder of this incredible event.
In the Gospel of Matthew, we see the account of the resurrection. In Chapter 28, Verses 5-6, an angel appears to the women who have come to the tomb and says: “Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here; for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” This announcement is filled with excitement and joy — the angel proclaims that Jesus is not dead, but alive!
In the Gospel of Mark, we see the reaction of the women to the news of the resurrection. In Chapter 16, Verses 8-9, it says: “And they went out quickly, and fled from the sepulchre; for they trembled and were amazed; neither said they anything to any man; for they were afraid. Now when Jesus was risen early the first day of the week, He appeared first to Mary Magdalene.” The women are filled with fear and amazement, but also with a sense of wonder and awe. They have witnessed something incredible — the power of God to raise the dead.
In the Gospel of Luke, we see the disciples’ reaction to the news of the resurrection. In Chapter 24, Verses 41-43, it says: “And while they yet believed not for joy, and wondered, He said unto them, Have ye here any meat? And they gave Him a piece of a broiled fish, and of an honeycomb. And He took it, and did eat before them.” The disciples are filled with disbelief and wonder, but also with an overwhelming sense of joy. They cannot believe that Jesus is really alive, but they are overjoyed to see Him in their midst.
Finally, in the Gospel of John, we see Jesus’ own words about the resurrection. In Chapter 11, Verse 25, He says: “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” These words remind us that the resurrection is not just an event that happened in the past — it is a reality that we can experience in our own lives. Through faith in Christ, we too can experience the power of the resurrection.
In conclusion, the resurrection of Christ is an incredibly exciting event that fills us with wonder, joy and hope. As we celebrate this event each year, we should be filled with gratitude for the sacrifice that Jesus made on our behalf and with a renewed sense of hope for the future.
Jesus said this: “I am the way, the truth and the life; no man cometh unto the Father but by me.” Jesus is the only way to Heaven. It is not through a religion or any demonization but it’s through Christ. I encourage you to trust Him. Please feel free to reach out with any questions concerning salvation or one’s eternal destination after death.
