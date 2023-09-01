Fall can’t get here fast enough. It’s always been my favorite time of year, and I still look forward to it. But not for the same reasons it used to be. Football season just doesn’t hold the appeal that it used to. Neither does hunting season. These days, it’s just the decreasing temperatures and yard responsibilities that are so alluring about autumn.
Oh, I’ll tune into games on TV as a backdrop, more out of habit than genuine desire. But if a more appealing offer comes along — like sitting on a patio, sipping an adult beverage with interesting, irreverent conversationalists who don’t feel the urge to pull out their damn mobile phone within two seconds of becoming immobile — then I’ll take that any day.
Regular readers know of my irregular tradition of viewing virtually all sporting events without volume. But even that doesn’t spare me the excessive irritations that one is exposed to in the sports world. I love history, but I hate histrionics, which explains my decreasing tolerance level for sports broadcasters and political commentators.
Putting ex-players in the booth to talk makes about as much sense as putting ex-broadcasters on the field to play, but apparently the target audience has the right combination of the effects from accumulated concussions and alcohol concoctions to not care.
Knowing that’s the fanbase is what makes it even more absurd and curious as to why we get bombarded with so many messages promoting a progressive political agenda from the forces in control of this bizarro world right now. I mean, I understand why various entities do it. It’s because sports is one of the last things that is likely to be watched live, so viewers are captive, plus those who enjoy endeavors that celebrate “toxic masculinity” are a great concentration of the unwashed masses who are in need of sanctification.
All of the unwelcome messaging actually just pushes the sides further into their respective but disrespectful corners, of course, but that’s OK with corporations and the culture. Winning hearts and minds isn’t the goal. No, like people on a big-city sidewalk wearing sandwich boards with a Bible verse or those who post similar messages in memes, the goal isn’t conversion, it’s just to show the world how pious and virtuous they are. And all of their politics and posturing has permeated one of the last places most of us see as an escape from all of that.
But even if I avoid the commercials, avert my eyes from the self-righteous messages that adorn fields, helmets and cleats, there’s no point in watching if I have to turn away from the action. And that’s exactly what I have to do to keep from getting irritated. Can anyone just be content to play the game anymore without the need to stomp, slam, scream, strip open the front of their jersey or otherwise celebrate every freaking first down and routine tackle?
“Look at me ... Look at ME! ... LOOK AT ME!!!!”
And to what do we owe this amplification of shameless self-promotion in a team sport? It’s the same answer as most everything that’s detrimental to decent society these days — social media. That’s where players get the most exposure for NIL deals, of course. And the only reason the NCAA even has NIL is because of pressure that was applied over time via the voices of social media, where the popular refrain “athletes deserve to get paid” gained traction and bullied the powerbrokers into making this terrible decision — all in the name of “equity,” of course.
The race hustlers have gotten so ridiculous and desperate to divide us that, with straight faces, they somehow cornered current leaders and convinced them that the setup in sports is the modern-day plantation. Multimillion-dollar pro athletes are “slaves” and college athletes who are “only” getting a scholarship in exchange for their efforts and talents are being exploited, too. Never mind that the diploma (in theory) they can earn can provide them with an enriched life and produce priceless experiences. But that’s not enough. It’s not fair!
As seems to be the “new normal,” the most reasonable and forward-thinking voices are dismissed as “out of touch” and, of course, “racist.” No one in power can risk that label, so they cave. And their weak knees and spongy spines are destroying yet another once-great popular activity that had the ability to unite people of all races and socio-economic backgrounds like nothing else. And we can’t have that. Which is why, as far as I’m concerned, they can have it. It just isn’t that fun any more.
I’m grateful for getting to cover some of the final days of college football when it was still an amateur sport and, frankly, high school sports, too, before the irritating, selfish behavior that’s being rewarded at the upper levels naturally began trickling down to the prep fields of play.
As someone who suffers from a now-rare condition called “self-awareness,” some weeks, I force myself to write something light or silly, just to avoid coming off as the typical old guy yelling at everything new. I don’t like being that guy. It’s not my approach to life. I like simplicity, contentment, and it makes me cantankerous when confronted with so many who have been led to believe they can’t be content without a prescription and/or unless everyone else conforms to their demands.
But these increasingly common rants about social media and the crazy culture it’s cultivated isn’t a case of me going on the attack. No, I’m just playing defense. Because those of us who work hard, have normal values and are happy to live and let live but refuse to embrace crazy ideals are the ones being attacked. The people in control are telling us we’re out of step.
That annoyingly trendy term “gaslighting” — coined by people who spend most of their lives staring at screens to see what others are doing instead of being useful — comes to mind. But that’s exactly what they’re doing to people with traditional views — gaslighting us. We’re the crazy ones, the threats to society, not them. And that’s their m.o. — accusing others of exactly what they’re doing. That’s called projection, and it’s been around forever. The difference now is, the ones who are projecting are empowered because they’re part of the protected class. The weakness they project is their power. And they’re ruthless!
During a heated council meeting years ago, the late Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack called out a council member, saying, “Don’t you throw a rock then hide your hand!” As in football, the one who retaliates gets penalized, not the instigator.
That’s something we have to remember while being blindsided by the current culture’s propaganda, whether it’s in a football game or a contemporary church service — we’re on defense and they’re the offensive ones.
We must remind ourselves of what a wise man on the right side of history, John Rambo, said during that bygone, simpler era, the ’80s: “They drew first blood.”
Email Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton at editor@leader-call.com
