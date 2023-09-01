Fall can’t get here fast enough. It’s always been my favorite time of year, and I still look forward to it. But not for the same reasons it used to be. Football season just doesn’t hold the appeal that it used to. Neither does hunting season. These days, it’s just the decreasing temperatures and yard responsibilities that are so alluring about autumn.

Oh, I’ll tune into games on TV as a backdrop, more out of habit than genuine desire. But if a more appealing offer comes along — like sitting on a patio, sipping an adult beverage with interesting, irreverent conversationalists who don’t feel the urge to pull out their damn mobile phone within two seconds of becoming immobile — then I’ll take that any day.

Mug-Thornton, Mark

Mark Thornton

