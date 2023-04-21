world economic forum

A couple of weeks ago, I received a phone call from a concerned reader who asked me why I never address the evils of the World Economic Forum in my column or on The Buck Naked Truth podcast. It’s true that I’ve never specifically written about the Word Economic Forum; however, I’ve been writing about the global socialists’ desire for world domination for quite a few years now. But here goes.

The World Economic Forum is the yearly convention for the proponents of global totalitarian socialism. This year, the event was Jan. 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland and was attended by “2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of states.” Some who attended you may recognize were former Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair, who was there on behalf of something called “Institute for Global Change,” our own delusional Climate Change Czar John Kerry, untrustworthy FBI Director Christopher Wray, Govs. Brian Kemp (Ga.), Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.) and J. B. Pritzker (Ill.), Sens. Joe Manchin (West Va.) Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), Christopher Coons (Del.) along with many other American politicians and corporate leaders.  

