A couple of weeks ago, I received a phone call from a concerned reader who asked me why I never address the evils of the World Economic Forum in my column or on The Buck Naked Truth podcast. It’s true that I’ve never specifically written about the Word Economic Forum; however, I’ve been writing about the global socialists’ desire for world domination for quite a few years now. But here goes.
The World Economic Forum is the yearly convention for the proponents of global totalitarian socialism. This year, the event was Jan. 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland and was attended by “2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of states.” Some who attended you may recognize were former Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair, who was there on behalf of something called “Institute for Global Change,” our own delusional Climate Change Czar John Kerry, untrustworthy FBI Director Christopher Wray, Govs. Brian Kemp (Ga.), Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.) and J. B. Pritzker (Ill.), Sens. Joe Manchin (West Va.) Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), Christopher Coons (Del.) along with many other American politicians and corporate leaders.
Last year, our very own RINO Sen. Roger Wicker was in attendance. Talk about a man who needs to be kicked out of office ASAP.
The chairman of the World Economic Forum is a villain who seems to have come directly out of a James Bond movie. His name is Klaus Schwab, and all you have to do is listen to him speak for a minute or two and you can almost feel the evil oozing from his soul. This is the man who came right out and said in a gleeful manner, “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine and reset our world.”
The reset that Schwab and his billionaire, communist-loving followers such as Bill Gates long for is pretty direct and comprehensive. It is the redistribution of wealth and complete control over the masses. In other words, it’s global communism.
The leading scholar when it comes to understanding what the World Economic Forum and Great Reset is all about is a man named Tom DeWeese. DeWeese is the founder and president of the American Policy Center, and he writes, “The Great Reset is a massive plan to completely reorganize the entire structure of the planet — economically, socially, environmentally and politically. Nothing will be untouched by the plan. Global governance is the goal.”
And, of course, Mr. DeWeese is correct. The COVID-19 lockdowns and climate-change scam were both designed and implemented to obliterate the American middle class. The goal of the ruling elite who attend The World Economic Forum is to turn everyone into peasants who have no rights, no individual freedoms and no personal wealth.
In order for their plan to work, The United States of America and everything we stand for must be destroyed. And the Biden Administration has been working overtime to do the bidding of the World Economic Forum ever since Biden took office.
It started with the COVID lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates that were implemented in countries around the globe, at the direction of The World Health Organization, with “World” being the operative word. Since when does The United States of America take directives from a global organization? With the help of one of the most despicable men in our nation’s history, Dr. Anthony Fauci, that is exactly what we did. The lockdowns targeted middle-class American small businesses, causing many of them to close their doors. The mask and vaccine mandates were the beginning of the justification to take away Americans’ civil liberties and individual freedom.
The climate-change scam is even worse. If there was a blueprint on how to destroy a superpower, Joe Biden could give a crash course on how to do it in just two short years or fewer. It started on Day 1 of his presidency, when he used “climate change” to attack America’s energy independence. By not allowing America to use the advantage it has when it comes to its abundance of fossil fuels, he made us weak on a number of fronts — economically, militarily and intellectually. Think about it.
Communist China, which is building coal plants at a record pace, has to think that its No. 1 adversary is a joke when we are stupid enough to close down our own pipelines and drilling only to have to go to other countries and beg for oil.
But shutting down our oil industry and forcing us to drive electric cars, with the parts coming from China, isn’t going to be enough for Biden or the World Economic Forum. No, it’s just the start. Gas stoves, cows and paper money are next up on the agenda for elimination. I hope you like your cricket burgers prepared medium rare on your electric stove that was paid for with your digital currency.
Why digital currency? Well, it is the only way that the government — the one-world, global communist government — can keep track of your every purchase and your every move. And, worse than that, if you don’t do as the government pleases, your bank account could simply disappear at the hands of one of the 87,000 IRS agents Biden plans on hiring this year.
Now, you can read this and think, “C’mon man. This is ridiculous and far-fetched.” But if you think that, then you have your head in the sand. California already plans to ban all gas stoves by 2030. Billionaires and the Chinese are buying up our farmland at a record pace. Bill Gates, who has purchased over 270,000 acres of prime farmland, is someone who has outright stated, “I do think all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference.” And, MasterCard and Visa were already tracking gun purchases on behalf of the government until a group of 24 GOP state attorneys threatened legal action.
The World Economic Forum and The Great Reset are real. They are real threats to our freedoms, individual liberty, personal wealth and our way of life. Unfortunately, bought-and-paid-for Democrats and Republicans (including Roger Wicker), who long to be part of the ruling elite, are pushing us toward global serfdom.
With Biden at the helm, our descent into servitude has been hastened tenfold. We are running out of time to reverse course and save ourselves. And, quite frankly, without being able to trust the integrity of our own elections anymore, it may already be too late to do so peacefully.
