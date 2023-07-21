“But we expect more from you” ... Those are words that resonate from my childhood.
There’s a whole lot to absorb in that short statement. As a kid, when my parents gave that brief explanation as to why I had to bring home all A’s on my report card but they threw a party for my brother if he got a B, all I saw was inequity.
I responded with the battlecry of generations of children: “That’s not fair!”
And they responded with the battlecry of generations of parents: “Life’s not fair, so get used to it. Now go play in traffic.”
As a child, you’re not analytical. You just see everything in simple terms, black and white: I have to be damn-near perfect and he just has to be average ... Not. Fair.
After you get a little older and a lot more thoughtful, you realize just how much information is packed into that seven-word statement. It was both a compliment and a challenge to me, but an insult and a built-in excuse for my brother. For him, it was a call for apathy and a reward for mediocrity. For me, it was a message that being exceptional was the expectation.
Now, before anyone interprets this as an Oprah-show moment, where I lie back on the couch and cry about my childhood, that ain’t happening. My parents were wonderful and did a great job raising us, and my brother is way smarter than I am when it comes to technology and computers. He operates his own business in that field.
But childhood does shape us, for better or worse. That’s what I loved about the TV show “This Is Us.” It realistically depicted how that manifested itself through adulthood in very different siblings — including a brother who got good grades and one who ... well, school just wasn’t his thing. They both found very different paths to success, but they were still driven — or derailed — by those demons and declarations that were ingrained at an early age, even by events and encounters that may have seemed insignificant at the time.
That’s evident in my brother and me, with our different personalities and approaches to work and life now, as we're both in our mid-50s. I’m driven to do my job and responsibilities to the best of my ability no matter how long it takes or the toll it takes on me, and he hires out for the things he doesn’t want to fool with, then goes online and complains about the way they did it.
In other words, he’s older, but definitely more suited for modern life. People who go on social media to protest and point at productive people have all the power and none of the responsibility now, and it sounds like a much simpler, stress-free lifestyle — if you can sidestep the junior-high girl drama of the so-called adults of social media.
It would be a lot smarter for me to spend my time on the job that pays the bills instead of time-consuming, sweaty chores that save money and relax my mind. I’m either too frugal or too stubborn — or both — to hire someone to do something that I am capable of doing or figuring out with the help of YouTube (my singular nod to the tech world). And, no, I’m not proud of it. Hell, if anything, it’s a confession, not a boast.
My insistence on going DIY, especially on things that are above my skill level, has caused my blood pressure to soar, taught my child new words and made me cranky for entire weekends and/or evenings rather than recharging like a normal, well-adjusted person. If I'm not doing a project, working outside or working out, I'm feeling guilty because of what needs to be done — personally and/or professionally.
That’s all a result of my raising, in part, plus the self-induced pressure of proving myself in a profession I’m not qualified to do that has been pushing me for 30-plus years now. I want to do a great job. But above all else, I want to get it right.
If I get it wrong — like I did this week in a story about a murder suspect being the mother of another local killer — no one beats me up harder than I do. Remember, I expect more from me, too. Nothing anyone else posts or says is more vicious than the internal abuse I inflict upon myself. The only attacks that bother me are the ones against the paper or other employees who answer the phone. They’re not to blame and neither is the paper. It’s my fault. There was no malice, no agenda, no ulterior motive. Just an honest mistake. My mistake. So cuss me, call me names, call me out. I deserve it and I can take it.
But during times like this, if I let myself wander into the wasteland that is social media for a few minutes, the sense of unfairness that I felt as a child at our dinner table creeps back over me. That’s because I see the grace, mercy and encouragement that so many extend to career criminals and addicts and others who are repeatedly making destructive decisions while presenting themselves as virtuous victims ...
But an honest mistake — or, even worse, an accurate assessment — by an honest, hard-working heterosexual white man is presented as malicious and unforgivable. The double standard is tough to take.
No, I’m not feeling sorry for myself, but I am feeling sorry for a world that’s this upside down. It’s another reminder of the new reality, and it makes me sad. People in positions of responsibility have no room for error. We can do a thousand things right, but one unintentional mistake incurs the wrath of the online masses.
But if you’re one of the perpetually irresponsible people who’s part of a protected class, you can make a thousand bad decisions and not bear a bit of responsibility. In fact, you get words of encouragement from out-of-context Bible verses and misspelled memes with methhead logic and illustrations of lambs in storms while a caped man with a beard and sandals swoops down to scoop them up.
“But we expect more from you” ...
OK, I can continue to accept that, but the people on the opposite end of that statement should not. They should feel insulted instead of emboldened. But they don’t see it for what it is — the discrimination of low expectations. That’s much more rampant in today’s world than the systemic discrimination of bygone eras. Even worse, it’s expected and celebrated. And that will be our downfall.
I think back to my response to the inequity of expectations as a stupid, rebel-without-a-clue teenager. I went from being a finalist for Most Intellectual in eighth grade to failing one subject as a freshman to making F’s in every single subject as a sophomore. There were a lot of factors, but one that played a huge part in my apathy was a sense of feeling like I’d never be good enough, so to hell with even trying.
I fear that may happen in this country if our culture keeps pissing on productive people, kowtowing to the complainers and celebrating forces that seem determined to destroy a decent society.
