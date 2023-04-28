Chris McDaniel is Jones County’s native son. He has lived here his entire life. It is a community he serves, donates to and loves dearly. 

Jack Fairchilds

Jack Fairchilds

And Jones County has proved time and time again it loves Chris McDaniel. We now have a call to show that love and support again. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.