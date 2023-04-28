Chris McDaniel is Jones County’s native son. He has lived here his entire life. It is a community he serves, donates to and loves dearly.
And Jones County has proved time and time again it loves Chris McDaniel. We now have a call to show that love and support again.
As you definitely have heard, McDaniel is running for lieutenant governor. He is running against incumbent Delbert Hosemann, who has proved to be a thorn in the side of conservatives since he took office. We have a chance now to remove a liberal Republican from office.
Hosemann has single-handedly ensured you still pay a state income tax. He has fought against religious liberties and ended the career of a conservative state senator for not bowing to him. He even told Donald Trump to “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico” when asked to help with election integrity.
I could go on for a whole column about Hosemann’s negatives, but that is not the point of what I am writing today.
Jones County will turn out for Chris McDaniel. It always has. And we must because we are an important piece in McDaniel’s victory on Aug. 8. But we must make sure we are doing that little extra along the way. Just winning his home county is not enough. We need to send a sound message. We need to ensure that Chris knows his home still is overwhelmingly behind him. We need you to be willing to make calls on his behalf. We need you to be willing to knock on doors around the county. We need you to talk with friends and neighbors and get them to the polls to vote for Chris McDaniel.
In the coming months, Hosemann’s team will go on television and radio in an attempt to be as negative as possible. We must help our neighbors understand that those are lies. We have to be Chris McDaniel’s army.
We have asked Chris to sacrifice so much for us. He has missed home runs from his boys. He has missed basketball games. He has missed baseball memories. And he’s done that because we have asked him to stand and fight for us. We have asked him to be our champion. And he has always been willing to run toward any battle on our behalf.
The time is now for us to return that favor. It is our time to be his fighters. It is our time to help carry our favorite son across the finish line.
We have shown up for him before and in record numbers. We need to do it again. He is depending on us here in his home.
We have set GOP primary records for McDaniel in the past. We need to break those records now.
So, I say all this to ask you for your help. Join Team McDaniel. Reach out to me or his campaign directly and volunteer your time. We have a lot of ground to cover. We are the home base, so while it is an easier place to sell Chris McDaniel, it is also one of the most important.
If we want to ensure we have a lieutenant governor who will protect our values, we must replace Hosemann. And our native son Chris McDaniel has proved time and time again he will fight for us. Will you fight for him?
Jack Fairchilds is host of The Right Side podcast. He lives in Jones County.
