How many times have people who portray themselves as a pillar of a community turned out to be a monster? We see it often as those who knew a person will react with shock and dismay, followed by “He (or she) is the last person I would have imagined doing this.”
That appears to be the case with Zach Buckley, the former publisher of The Impact. Family man, community leader, active in the church and, now, accused of horrific child sex charges. He is currently in a Missouri jail waiting to face federal charges that should make every person sick to their stomachs. A Missouri judge said of Buckley after denying bond, “(He) poses a risk of danger.”
The justice system will play out and we always know that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty, but if these charges are true, a harsh punishment is proper.
As the cultural rot in the United States continues to intensify, it is even more important for responsible adults to protect children. Radical elements of the Left are turning children into sexualized beings. Lessons on sexuality are the norm in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL — a point in life when those discussions should be as far away as possible. The word “pedophile” is being rebranded as “Minor Attracted Person” in a move to make it sound less vile when it is nothing but disgusting. Make no mistake, our children are under assault — and it can happen from San Francisco to Stringer.
The other lesson here is that these kinds of cases are almost always committed by “the last person you would expect.” That’s how they get access to kids. People trust them. They pull their kids close when they see the scraggly guy in the trenchcoat in the park.
We commend law enforcement for the time and effort they go to trying to get accused monsters out of society — especially those who wrap themselves in a cloak of wholesomeness and as a community leader. The Impact, under Buckley, has always presented itself as a publication/shopper that promotes positivity and often flexes its faith — the nice guy alongside our sometimes edgy, irreverent approach to reporting actual news.
But know this: If anyone on our staff, including our publisher, or one of their family members ever faces charges like this — or even less serious — it WILL be front-page news and the case will be followed from beginning to end.
To those who wring their hands and say we should “think about the family” of the accused, we have a simple but consistent response: Why should we be more concerned with his family than he is?
And, more importantly, why do so many people post “Pray for the family” of the perpetrator but hardly anyone posts, “Pray for the poor child who was victimized,” not to mention all of the poor children that were likely abused before the pedophile was finally caught.
