How many times have people who portray themselves as a pillar of a community turned out to be a monster? We see it often as those who knew a person will react with shock and dismay, followed by “He (or she) is the last person I would have imagined doing this.”

That appears to be the case with Zach Buckley, the former publisher of The Impact. Family man, community leader, active in the church and, now, accused of horrific child sex charges. He is currently in a Missouri jail waiting to face federal charges that should make every person sick to their stomachs. A Missouri judge said of Buckley after denying bond, “(He) poses a risk of danger.”

