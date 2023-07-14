The College World Series is one of a handful of sporting events that I try to watch every year. This summer’s didn’t disappoint. There were nail-biters throughout — until the final two games of the championship series, that is.

When you’re not pulling for a particular team, you just want a good, competitive game. The opener in the best-of-three series was an instant classic, but the margin in the last two could have been measured in touchdowns, not runs, so there was no suspense — though I have to admit to getting some enjoyment out of watching those fat boys from LSU whoop up on those pretty boys from Florida in the finalé.

Mark

Mark Thornton

