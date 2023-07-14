The College World Series is one of a handful of sporting events that I try to watch every year. This summer’s didn’t disappoint. There were nail-biters throughout — until the final two games of the championship series, that is.
When you’re not pulling for a particular team, you just want a good, competitive game. The opener in the best-of-three series was an instant classic, but the margin in the last two could have been measured in touchdowns, not runs, so there was no suspense — though I have to admit to getting some enjoyment out of watching those fat boys from LSU whoop up on those pretty boys from Florida in the finalé.
There was also a moment where I was reminded of why I don’t watch — and especially don’t listen to — sports as much as I used to. Regular readers know about my aversion to announcers. Instead of complaining about them like so many morons on social media, I hit the mute button. Call me simple, but in my world, nothing that can be controlled with my thumb is worth complaining about. I wonder, do these people roll down their windows on the interstate then whine about the wind?
Anyway, back to the windup for my initial rant. Early on in the CWS, I had the sound on while I was in the next room ... and discovered, to my surprise, that the commentating crew wasn’t too irritating. So I continued listening, my thumb at the ready at the first hint of one of my many intolerable pet peeves.
I was pleasantly surprised through the broadcasts of this great event — until the final game, that is. That’s when, in one short sentence, an announcer summed up what’s wrong with the world. LSU’s Alex Mailazzo came barreling home, leaped over his fellow catcher to touch home plate and landed awkwardly, breaking his leg. It was clear he was in pain, but it wasn’t immediately clear what had happened to cause it. Keep in mind, sports broadcasts have a habit of exhaustively replaying consequential and inconsequential plays from multiple angles, at speeds ranging from real-time to super slo-mo, complete with bonus footage from the reaction cam in each dugout, where, shockingly, the teammates and coaches of the one who scored are elated and those on the other side are dejected — amazingly insightful, enlightening stuff that certainly enhances the viewing experience.
But when replay actually could be useful to find out what caused a guy to be writhing in pain beside home plate, that’s when the voice from the booth spoke up and boldly announced, “We won’t be showing that again.”
And that’s when I was reminded of the power that’s been bestowed upon the morons of social media. The misfits of society who have been led to believe that their feelings and opinions are all that matter won again — without even having to engage their thumbs to wage war.
That’s because networks have learned their lessons well over the last decade or so after replaying images of injuries that were disturbing. The hypersensitive masses on social media are capable of coalescing to throw a collective hissy-fit in a matter of seconds, and that scares the bejesus out of advertisers, network executives and commentators (in that order). Never mind that the squeamish, perpetually offended people most likely aren’t even sports fans or viewers, much less potential buyers of the products being peddled. But they know how to harness their power in an instant — or create the illusion of it. And that was on full display once again in this All-SEC championship game.
When the broadcaster announced that the play wouldn’t be shown again, that was a classic virtue-signal. But it also begged an age-old philosophical question: If a virtue-signal falls in a forest of mostly Southern sports fans, does it make a sound or send a signal?
The answer is a resounding, “Yes!” And the message is loud and clear: The normal, well-adjusted silent majority doesn’t matter anymore. The people with the power are the squeaky wheels living in their parents’ basements or in the back yard in storage sheds converted to tiny houses with composting toilets and rain barrels, whose residents spend their time interning for nonprofits and rotating shifts to monitor the cybersphere for perceived injustices. It’s their world now — at least until something breaks and needs fixing, especially the wi-fi.
The great question of our time is how these entitled brats who produce nothing of substance have become our dictators — by labeling those who simply disagree with them as ... yep, dictators. It’s effective, so you can’t blame them. But we can blame the culture that has been created to embolden them to become the insufferable control freaks that they are, with their mission to rid the world of anything that “triggers” them or makes them feel “uncomfortable” or “unsafe.”
They have adopted the public-school cafeteria nut-allergy policy and insist that it be implemented on the rest of society for the rest of their miserable lives. The 95-plus percent of people without nut allergies aren’t allowed to have peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches because of the fraction who are allergic. Instead of making those with unusual characteristics adapt to the world, the majority must sacrifice to make the world “safer” for the weirdos. That’s their definition of “equity.” And it’s destroying us.
The most infamous televised sports injury in history was in 1985, when quarterback Joe Theismann’s leg was snapped by sack-master Lawrence Taylor in front of a Monday Night Football audience. O.J. Simpson was in the booth for that broadcast, and he was likely disturbed by the injury because of his personal revulsion of violence. But he didn’t demand that it be cut.
No, fellow former player-turned-broadcaster Frank Gifford offered some sensible advice before showing the slow-motion replay of Theismann’s leg being folded like a lawn chair under L.T.’s leg: “I suggest, if your stomach is weak, you just don’t watch.”
What a concept.
