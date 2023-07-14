In 2020, Joe Biden supposedly received the most votes in the history of the American presidency. If that is truly the case, there should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 million embarrassed and shameful Americans walking around thinking to themselves, “What in God’s name was I thinking?”

Of course, you would be hard pressed to find them. A couple of weeks ago, I drove from Mississippi to New Jersey and back again. The journey took me through Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, as well as Mississippi and New Jersey. I saw countless “Trump” signs, flags and bumper stickers on cars, in yards, on the side of barns … and I saw them in all 10 states that I traveled in. One thing I didn’t see was anything that said “Joe Biden.” Not a single one.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

