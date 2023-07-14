In 2020, Joe Biden supposedly received the most votes in the history of the American presidency. If that is truly the case, there should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 million embarrassed and shameful Americans walking around thinking to themselves, “What in God’s name was I thinking?”
Of course, you would be hard pressed to find them. A couple of weeks ago, I drove from Mississippi to New Jersey and back again. The journey took me through Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, as well as Mississippi and New Jersey. I saw countless “Trump” signs, flags and bumper stickers on cars, in yards, on the side of barns … and I saw them in all 10 states that I traveled in. One thing I didn’t see was anything that said “Joe Biden.” Not a single one.
This means one of two things: Either Joe Biden didn’t have the support (and votes) that the media and our election system said he did, or those 80 million voters are appropriately too embarrassed to claim their support for him.
And let’s face it, all of us should be embarrassed, as well as frightened. Somehow, one of the most incompetent and worst human beings on the face of the planet has the keys to the nuclear football.
And don’t feel sorry for Biden because he has all the signs of a dementia patient either. The man is despicable. He has always been a cheat, a liar and, well, just a pathetic human being, and his wife Jill is just as bad.
In 2019, the president’s total wreck of a son Hunter had a child with a stripper named Lunden Roberts. Of course, Hunter did what all deadbeat dads do. He claimed the child wasn’t his and denied that he even knew Roberts. The infamous laptop showed that this was a lie, as Roberts was apparently put on the payroll of one of Hunter’s sham companies to keep the entire sordid affair quiet.
But here is what makes Joe and Jill Biden despicable human beings. Even after a paternity test confirmed that Hunter was the father of this now beautiful 4-year-old girl, the president and first lady refuse to acknowledge that the child even exists. To this very day, they will tell anyone who asks that they have six grandchildren, when in fact, they have seven. What kinds of monsters turn their backs on their very own and very innocent grandchild?
And seriously, if the Bidens are going to disown anyone in the family, shouldn’t it be the drug-addicted mess that they raised called Hunter? It certainly shouldn’t be an innocent 4-year-old girl.
And speaking of drugs ... Apparently, the Bidens have turned the White House into their own personal drug den. Recently, a bag of cocaine was found in a limited-access location in the White House. This was only a few weeks after topless transgenders were celebrated at the same once-revered “People’s House.” Talk about pride.
Of course, a bag full of a white powdery substance making it into the White House should be concerning to all, as it just as easily could have been anthrax. A “full investigation” was launched, yet, with all the resources of the entire federal government, with hundreds of cameras posted at the White House and with an area that can only be accessed by a limited few, no one was able to identify the cocaine culprit.
Shocking? Not really, as the Biden White House, with the help of the DOJ and FBI, have truly mastered the coverup. There will be no answers given to the American public and no accountability by anyone named Biden.
Just so you know, bookies made Hunter Biden the heavy favorite to be the owner of the cocaine at plus-170 odds. And betting odds are probably the closest thing to the actual truth that we are going to get when it comes to finding the culprit.
When you combine the fact that the Bidens are plain terrible people, with little to no redeeming qualities, then top it off with Joe’s incompetence, you have, hands down, the worst president in the history of the United States. Just this week, Biden went on CNN and told the entire world that we are running out of ammunition.
My God, he seriously told the entire world, including China, Russia and Iran, that we don’t have enough ammunition to defend ourselves. It’s bad enough that we are sending all of our ammunition to fight a war on behalf of a non-Nato, non-allied nation, but to then tell our enemies, “Hey, we are weak right now” is mind-numbingly stupid.
Of course, this is just the latest in an endless list of Biden blunders. This is the man who told millions of college students that they didn’t have to pay back their student loans. He literally told recently graduated lawyers, “Don’t worry about your debts, I’ll make plumbers, truck drivers and grocery store clerks responsible for them instead.” Of course, it was all a lie to get votes, as it was inevitably going to be shot down by the Supreme Court.
Sadly, what I’ve written about in this column would be enough on its own to make Joe Biden one of the worst presidents ever, but sadly, everything I’ve documented here are all news stories from just the past two weeks. These are just the icing on the crap-filled cake that Joe, his family and his administration have given to our nation. And, just to remind you what else is in that cake, here is a list:
1.) A never-ending border crisis complete with child sex-trafficking, gangs and enough fentanyl to kill everyone of us.
2.) Continuing record inflation, which is costing working people more than $250 a month for the same items and services they were buying and using before Biden destroyed the economy.
3.) Record crime in major cities, from San Francisco to Chicago to New Orleans to Baltimore to New York to ... well, just about every Democrat-run city in America.
4.) The continued attack on our oil and coal industries in favor of a green-energy industry that doesn’t even exist yet.
5.) The continuation of pushing ideas such as equity and diversity that are not only racist and divisive but are dangerous, as they are non-merit-based and encourage companies to hire based on skin color and sexual persuasion, not competence.
6.) The continuation of massive government spending, which, as I was typing this was at $32 trillion and increasing by $100,000 every 4 seconds.
7.) The disastrous retreat from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead, 62,000 of our allies abandoned and billions of dollars of our weapons and military equipment in the hands of our enemies.
8.) And, of course, a foreign war that is costing us billions for which the American people get nothing but more debt, higher prices and less security.
I could go on, but if that is not enough to convince you that Joe Biden is the most disastrous president in the history of our country, then you are as hopeless as he is. One thing is certain — if Joe Biden wins a second term, the books are cooked and it’s time to pick up our muskets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.