On the April 25 episode of The Buck Naked Truth, I said that I was “losing hope” that the country could be saved. My co-host Dan Carr immediately chastised me, saying, “You can never give up.” My mother sent me a text, “Jim, please don’t give up. You’re my go-to guy for support.” Various others have also chided me for uttering those three tiny words, “I’m losing hope.”
In my defense, “losing hope” doesn’t mean that I won’t go down without a fight, because I plan to fight for freedom, liberty, capitalism and the American way of life until my dying breath. Between the Leader-Call and The Buck Naked Truth, I feel like I am on the front line of fighting for Freedom of Speech every day.
However, the day that I said “I’m losing hope” was exactly one day after Freedom of Speech took a TKO from the corporate “mainstream media.” One day before, Tucker Carlson was unceremoniously taken off the airwaves even though he had the No. 1 cable show in America. Even though it is now weeks later, there still hasn’t been any official explanation out of Fox News for the dismissal, which in itself speaks volumes.
Think about this — Tucker Carlson was the only news source left on any major television network who was brave enough to continue telling us the truth about the Jan. 6 committee and that farce of an investigation. He clearly demonstrated how people who protested peacefully on Jan. 6 were being targeted and imprisoned by our new totalitarian government as nothing more than political prisoners.
Not only that, Tucker was the only person telling us the truth about the misguided and mismanaged war in Ukraine, which is not only costing the United States taxpayers billions of dollars, but is weakening our nation to the point that we may not be able to defend ourselves. For that reason, Tucker Carlson had to be taken down, and he was.
The other reason being given in the press for his dismissal involving things he said about Dominion Voting Systems, which won a $787.5 million lawsuit against Fox just days before Tucker was let go, doesn’t hold much water. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham reportedly made the same transgressions against Dominion as Carlson, yet they continue to host their shows, which are not nearly as successful, informative nor honest. Let’s face it, there is a reason why RINOs like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell refused to do Tucker Carlson Tonight but would gladly appear on Hannity and Ingraham’s subpar shows.
Taking down Tucker was just another step in tightening the noose on the proletariat by the unholy trinity of our government, corporations and the media. They couldn’t allow him to continue to spew unsanctioned, uncontrolled truth to the masses. How dare he utilize his right to freedom of speech to inform the public of what is obvious to so many — that the 2020 election was stolen … that Trump supporters and conservatives are now being targeted like criminals by our government … and that the war in Ukraine is a financial and political boondoggle that we have no business participating in.
Tucker was the last real mainstream threat to our ruling elite, and people like McConnell, Chuck Schumer and, of course, Joe Biden had been calling for his firing for months. And now he has been taken out by the nefarious people who are not only in control of the country but the same people who seek to destroy it.
The silencing of Tucker may have been the biggest blow to my faith that we can save this country, but it’s not the only one. There is a meme floating around out there of a man and a woman splashing in the water and one says, “I hate thinking!” and the other one says, “Me too. Let’s just leave all the thinking to professionals and authorities.” This is a real problem. People simply are not willing to take the time to educate themselves when it comes to their elected leaders.
Recently, my daughter ran into another doctor who chided her with, “Your dad is just mad at Robin Robinson for not agreeing to debate on his show. She’s a nice lady.” I know this doctor. He, too, is a nice person and I’ve always liked him, but, my God, that doesn’t mean that I would vote for him. And does he think I’m making money from moderating debates? I’m not making a dime. I’m doing it as a public service to educate voters so they can cast a well-thought-out ballot. He and everyone else should educate themselves before they decide who to vote for. It’s not good enough to simply be a nice person. Jimmy Carter was extremely nice ... horrible president, though.
One way to educate yourself is watching candidates debate the issues, and when one candidate is unwilling to debate, a serious red flag should go off in your head, which says, “Uh-oh, is the candidate simply scared to debate or are they embarrassed about their record? It has to be one or the other.”
Neither is good, but in Ms. Robinson’s case, it is quite clear that she cannot defend her record. Who can defend missing 40 percent of the job she is elected to do? Who can defend getting a “D” grade from conservative watchdogs? Who can defend being able to find the time to “vigorously campaign” but not debate?
Think and do a little research before you vote. It’s not asking too much, and with our country heading off a cliff, it is really, really important. If people did that in the lieutenant governor’s race, Chris McDaniel would win by a landslide, but too many people who consider themselves conservatives will simply walk into the booth and remember the “Dilbert” commercial and pull the lever without realizing that they are voting for higher taxes, more government and less freedom.
But I want to leave you with a little hope. This week, an ABC/Wall Street Journal poll was released showing that President Trump was now up 7 percent over Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup. Of course, with the country in the state it is in, Trump should have an 80-to-90-percent lead, but we have a lot of really stupid people living here — or at least people who don’t think for themselves but believe what the “authorities” tell them.
At least the polls are something to hang our hopes on — that is, if the Republicans don’t screw it up. Much like the overturning of Roe v. Wade right before the midterms probably cost the Republicans the Senate, it looks like House Republicans could finally drop the hammer on Biden and his family for selling out the country for personal wealth, which could give Democrats the excuse they are looking for to replace Biden with Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama.
Why Democrats are so much better strategists than Republicans is beyond me, but it would be a grave mistake to have put up with Biden for four years of hell only to get rid of him now, when he is the absolute worst candidate the communist Democrat Party has to offer.
(Publisher’s note: I personally apologize to Sheriff Berlin, Officer Davis, Mr. Hodge, Capt. Reaves and everyone who tuned in to watch the sheriff candidates’ debate on Tuesday, and I thank Brandon Blakeney of Rock 104 for helping us solve the issues in preparation for a redo this Tuesday.).
