On the April 25 episode of The Buck Naked Truth, I said that I was “losing hope” that the country could be saved. My co-host Dan Carr immediately chastised me, saying, “You can never give up.” My mother sent me a text, “Jim, please don’t give up. You’re my go-to guy for support.” Various others have also chided me for uttering those three tiny words, “I’m losing hope.”

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

In my defense, “losing hope” doesn’t mean that I won’t go down without a fight, because I plan to fight for freedom, liberty, capitalism and the American way of life until my dying breath. Between the Leader-Call and The Buck Naked Truth, I feel like I am on the front line of fighting for Freedom of Speech every day.  

