The most sacred place that anyone has is their home.
Your home is where you likely feel the most safe and secure. No one sits at home relaxed at dinner or in bed thinking that they are going to be a victim of a crime, yet it happens every day in the United States. One of the greatest fallacies to security is the mindset that it’s never happened to me so therefore it’s unlikely to happen and not worth my consideration.
Most people have weapons in their homes that they would use in defense of themselves or their family. That’s about as far as the thought goes in regard to dealing with a threat at home with the average person. If something goes wrong, I’ll get my .45 and deal with the threat accordingly.
That’s a fantastic plan, for sure, but the question I wish to raise is, what is your plan to give yourself the needed time to react to a threat? When a threat presents itself, time is needed to realize, decide what to do and then execute the decision.
This is called the “reactionary gap.” An example of this is the sound of a window being broken in another part of your home. If you are home alone, you would likely very quickly make the decision that hearing glass being broken isn’t normal and proceed immediately into deciding what to do.
Therefore, your reactionary gap would likely be relatively short. If you have others in your home, that thought may linger while you decide if it’s someone inside your home who caused this sound or a threat coming from outside. That could take anywhere from a few seconds to minute(s). In the meantime, someone with criminal intent could be entering your home through your window.
There are many opinions, thoughts and ideas on how to create a solid defense to give yourself more time to deal with a perceived threat inside your home. For this first article, I want to keep it short and sweet. There is one simple thing that can be done, if exercised consistently, to make the difference between having enough time to react to a threat vs not.
According to Crimepreventiontips.com and the Jacksonville State University (https://www.thezebra.com/resources/research/burglary-statistics/):
• Every 15 seconds, a home burglary occurs in the United States. This means that approximately 4,800 burglaries happen every day.
• Break-ins occurringbetween 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. increase in likelihood by 6 percent.
• Most burglaries happen in the summertime between June and August.
• Frequent home invasions happen between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the home owners are commonly away from the home.
• In 27.6 percent of all home burglaries, someone is home during a burglary.
There is a simple action you can take to help increase the reactionary gap. While at home, keep all doors and windows locked day and night. That seems like a huge inconvenience, especially if your home has many residents and someone is always coming in and out through your “favorite door” (the one you always use). Admittedly, I don’t adhere to this plan myself 100 percent because it is a major inconvenience to be constantly locking and unlocking the favorite door, especially during the day. However, the idea is the awareness that the door should be locked when not in use so that when things have settled down, you’ll remember to have it locked.
My family’s favorite door is our garage door. It is used much more than our front or back door. About every six months, I have to maintain or repair either the lock or lock plate on the door frame, as it works itself loose from heavy use. We have two locks: a keypad lock for the deadbolt and then the round knob handle that also has a lock. We never typically lock the round doorknob because no one has a clue where this key is located, and if the battery dies in the deadbolt lock, it’s the same situation. I don’t have a clue where the override physical key is located.
However, the advantage of having a keyless entry is obvious. All you need to know is the combination of numbers to press to unlock the deadbolt. Every home likely has a “Safety Nazi,” and you may assume it would be me, but you’d be wrong. My 13-year-old daughter is the head of that department.
She’s always the first to let me know if someone drives up to the house and the last one to check the locks at night on the doors. It’s likely because I have asked her since she was 6 years old, “Did you lock the ‘clown door?’” That’s what I called our front door — the door where someone dressed as a clown may try to come inside. I’m proud of her because she keeps the doors locked.
Between us, the favorite door and the “clown door” are often locked, and that may be just the amount of time needed to keep some clown from entering our home in less time than I would need to get that .45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.