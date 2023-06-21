Sunday afternoon, about 3 p.m., and it is blazing hot. I mean blazing.
Amazing, living in the South, that humans can tolerate it. In 300 years, with all the conveniences I, just an ordinary Joe, cannot imagine living here before air conditioning.
The sun is hot, but there is still a trace of a breeze, probably within a degree or so every June 18 for the past century. Living here means it’s hot in the summer. Period.
And, of course, as my mind is rife to do, I began wandering to the unanswered — and always will be unanswered — question of whether we, the human race, are a threat to the existence of the earth. Some people call it climate change.
Are we killing the planet? And if we are, is there anything we can do, measure we can take or tax we can levy that will fix it?
As a simple married man who loves his dog and pays his taxes, I can’t possibly see how. Oh, we are a threat to ourselves and, likely, that is how this mutation known as human beings will end. Someone will hit the wrong button, which will lead to more button pushing and, well, you can imagine. We are our own — and only — threat to our own existence.
What I will never be convinced of, though, is that we have the power to control the climate in any way, shape or form. As I love to say, “We are above our pay grade.” We are a blip — an absolute spec of sand — in this story that is Earth. We are visitors, much like the dinosaurs. Much like who knows how many different mutations were here over 3 billion years. As fancy as our computers get and AI plans to take over the world, even they will be wiped away when the time is right. That is what happens. The natural cycle, always changing.
We cannot control the climate. Period.
What is warranted is an awakening to what is behind this movement. It is not to save the planet. It is for self-described elites who believe that by lineage or money or influence they are uniquely qualified to not only reverse the climate but to make our lives miserable — as they gain more and more control.
And they have a perfect front — saving the planet from the — Oh, they love this word — “existential” threat of climate change.
The truly brilliant part of their scam is that climate change cannot be defined. Their explanation of a big storm hitting the East Coast? Gotta be climate change. More and more hurricanes in the Gulf? Climate change. When they are wrong? Climate change. Really, every weather event can be attributed to “climate change,” and it keeps the scam rolling.
It allows people like John Kerry to fly in a private jet and lecture those of us who just want to live our lives and just be able to afford gas — yes, gas — for our vehicles. Shame on John Kerry. And shame on those who have allowed him so much influence.
Here is climate change — the climate is 100 percent changing, every second of every day. It will change this week and next. There might be drastic changes coming. In the 1970s, scientists were predicting an ice age. Nobody knows.
But by hijacking the issue with the hysterics, it has opened the door for forces far scarier than we can imagine. They have their eyes on a one-world order. And what better way than to get the citizens silent by convincing them that they are destroying the earth and only the chosen few can fix it?
If I am completely wrong and we are destroying the planet, then what is the end game? What will happen if we can magically change the climate of the earth? What will success look like? A half-degree in the next century? Does 96 on June 18 feel different than 96.5? And to what cost for the way of life we live?
Fifty years ago, it was an impending ice age. Twenty years ago, it was Al Gore saying there would be no more ice in the Arctic. It was 15 years ago that Barack Obama had the utter conceit to say that, by electing him, he would stop the oceans from rising.
All of it to scare the people into believing their nonsense, to enrich themselves and their friends, so they can, with a straight face, utter such this as this, said by Kerry at the World Economic Forum: “When you start to think about it, it's pretty extraordinary that we — select group of human beings because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives — are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet. I mean, it’s so almost extraterrestrial to think about saving the planet.”
The conceit!
