Read more, react less
By now, you’re probably feeling overwhelmed with retrospectives of the terrorists’ attacks that happened 20 years ago. If you are, then good. We all need to remember that day. And if you’re too young to remember it, then you need to understand the fear that turned to anger for most Americans in the aftermath.
That righteous anger united us, for the most part. Now irrational anger divides us … but I don’t intend to be preachy or make a political point. No, this is just a record of some things I have an unusually clear recollection of from that fateful, historic day.
I was well into my workday at The Vicksburg Post when the first Associated Press “alert” popped up on my computer screen a little before 8 a.m.. It was being reported as an accident, and most of us in our newsroom and those reporting for the cable-news channels seemed to believe it was an accident involving a small plane.
As plumes of black smoke filled the New York City sky above those majestic twin towers, we saw a plane crash into the building … and there was some argument as to whether it was footage they’d found of the first crash. Turns out, of course, it was a second plane hitting the second tower, as the next AP alert confirmed.
That’s when it became clear that terrorists had attacked the financial epicenter of our country — no, the world. But still, it felt like something that was just happening “up there” … until that next alert popped up, reporting that the Pentagon had been hit.
That’s when the realization struck like a punch to the heart: “Oh, God, we’re under attack.” I may have even said it out loud. Reports of a plane targeting the U.S. Capitol came across at some point, but I don’t recall the chronology.
All I really remember right after that is starting to wonder what the other targets might be. The Mississippi River Bridge, which was about a mile away? The Grand Gulf nuclear power plant, about 20 miles south in Port Gibson?
Then there was the sense of insignificance I felt finishing up the sports section for that Tuesday afternoon’s paper. Prep and college football reports and forecasts that were the biggest concerns for a large part of our population at the beginning of that day just didn’t matter any more …
But we did our jobs, and then we went to work on a special edition. We talked to locals who were in NYC, and I can remember interviewing a softball player whose dad was in the Pentagon and she and her family were on pins and needles because they hadn’t heard from him. Games were canceled.
Murph and I were on a planned mission to get a mattress for him later that day. He had legitimate concerns about the safety of his father, who worked for the New York Power Authority at Indian Point nuclear power plant near their home in Peekskill, about 25 miles north of midtown Manhattan.
Being with Murph that day made me feel what tens of thousands of people who were directly affected by the attacks were feeling, not being able to contact their loved ones, as communications were jammed or shut down.
There was an indescribable sense of unease, wondering if — no, when — and where the next attack would be. Our impenetrable American armor and sense of security was shredded. Life would never be the same.
I remember seeing the footage of people plunging to their death from 80 stories up, because that was a better alternative than being incinerated. The haunting images of shell-shocked New Yorkers walking or running aimlessly, covered in ash, showed the New York State of Mind at the time.
There were benefit concerts. Country superstar Alan Jackson wrote the best song that describes that day, called “Where Were You?” (Yes, it was even better than the Eagles’ “Hole in the World.”) I remember being deeply touched by hearing a marching band at Buckingham Palace play “The Star-Spangled Banner,” breaking a 600-year-old royal tradition.
If memory serves, our special edition had the headline “America Under Attack.” The New York Times had “U.S. Attacked” before embarking on the amazingly ambitious and daunting task of writing bios on all 2,977 people who died in the towers that day. The New York Post and USA Today banners were “Act of war.” The paper in the most liberal major city in the country, The Examiner in San Francisco, had the best headline: “BASTARDS!”
The collective mindset was, “They” attacked “Us,” and “We” wanted revenge. There was solidarity and patriotism. People from all walks of life unabashedly waved the red, white and blue, often accompanied by the shaking of a fist.
Firefighters, police officers and other first-responders took their rightful place atop the list of heroes, above celebrities and athletes. That was before opportunists, bureaucrats, conspiracy theorists, pundits and politicians — Republican and Democrat — began blundering their way through, like they always do.
I learned a lesson in reporting that day, too. Seeing the number of casualties didn’t make me cry. But hearing the stories of the individuals whose lives were lost and their loved ones — the young father with an expectant wife, the young woman who left a heartfelt message on her husband’s answering machine, the last goodbyes to mom — moved me to tears and made me want to take action.
About a year later, when I was back at the paper in Kosciusko, I did one of those stories, and to this day, it’s still one of the most coincidental, compelling stories I’ve heard from that day.
Lt. Col. Jerry Don Dickerson Jr. — known as “D.D.” — was working in the Pentagon that morning and National Geographic photographer Joe Ferguson was on American Airlines flight 77 that crashed into the building. The two grew up a few blocks from each other and went to school together in tiny Durant, whose population (2,726) is lower than the death toll was in the towers.
Dickerson, 41, was lifelong military and left behind a wife, a daughter and a son, along with two proud parents I had the privilege of getting to know. Ferguson, 38, earned his degree at Southern Miss and was flying from Washington, D.C. on a National Geographic-sponsored field trip to the Channel Islands near Santa Barbara with three teachers and three students when the hijackers crashed the plane.
His mother Barbara was devastated. She told me how much they loved traveling together — they had been to the Bahamas for Easter and were booked for London that Thanksgiving — and how he loved his little dog. She got to talk to him a couple of hours before he died, when she gave him a wakeup call. “He said, ‘I’ll call you when I get to California.”
That call never came, of course.
So many families were devastated that day, the worst attack on U.S. soil in history. “Never forget” became the mantra. Even The New York Times understood that then.Bob Seger’s poignant lyrics come to mind again: “Twenty years now; where’d they go?”
