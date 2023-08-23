The first time I listened to the song, it was after reading that the federal government was sending $24 billion more in military aid and cash to launder to Ukraine to fight a war no one voted on and certainly is not a priority for the people struggling to make ends meet in the United States.
It was on the heels of learning that the $24 billion would be sent to a corrupt country to fight a war with no stated goals, no end in sight and no clue what actually is happening there. Does anyone really know?
I see President Zelensky jet-setting the world, wearing his drab attire and using his movie-star acumen to plead to the world. But he seems to have no problem waltzing through the streets of Kyiv with movie stars and American politicians. There doesn’t seem to be much urgency there, at least from these half-blind eyes.
Yet we keep giving and giving and giving and giving for what seems like no value for our investment. What are the people getting from this nation mired in a foreign war no one voted for? Well, I imagine Biden’s buddies are doing pretty well. I’m sure Roger Wicker would beg for a never-ending war. Then he can rob the treasury to give to military contractors. Surely a bunch of politicians will have their special interests taken care of so those same special interests can take care of them.
And, really, how can President Biden just announce that he is giving $24 billion in aid? Why is there not a tremendous pushback from a population that is taxed through the roof, paying exorbitant food costs and seeing their dollar worth less and less while the government seems to take more and more. And when they run out of money to steal from the taxpayer, they use scare tactics about pushing grandma off a cliff or making Pee-Paw survive on Kibble so that they can increase the nation’s credit limit.
And why would they do that? To have a bit of breathing room to be the best stewards of the American people’s money? Yeah, OK. Nope, to run that baby up again, to give away to others to get returns on investments. The people, though, are getting no return on their investment, which isn’t an investment at all but legal theft.
On your next payday, look at the check stub for federal, state and Social Security taxes taken out. Then you go to get gas and it is taxed. You go buy a hamburger — taxed. Go to the grocery store and each item is taxed. Thanks to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, even food is taxed in Mississippi.
You get home and the power bill is there — taxed. The cable TV and water bill — all taxed. Anything and everything is taxed — at least for those who pay taxes. The millions addicted to the government dole don’t pay taxes and many of them see February — a time when taxpayers begin to cry — as an economic boon. Imagine a country where you can live off the government then get rewarded come tax return time.
Then you have the uber-rich who have worked for generations to get their buddies in Congress — with the promise of huge returns on investment — to fill the tax code with a million carve-outs and cave-ins that will keep their wealth mostly insulated. How many people can afford to hire a team of high-priced tax attorneys?
The playing field is as level the Rocky Mountains, and those who are not privileged enough to be among the economic elites and those who refuse to bow to their masters in the government for survival are left out in the heat, struggling every day to see the waste and corruption infecting this government.
Then along comes a farmer named Oliver Anthony with a voice sent from God to put it all in perspective. And that is why “Rich Men North of Richmond” has become the sensation it has. There is passion in his voice as he talks about the dollar becoming worthless because our incompetent corrupt leaders refuse to stop the printing press. He sings of the ultimate goal — government control of a free people. He channels Americans’ anger at seeing such abuse of the welfare system and delivers quite a zinger to fatty on welfare with, “God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and 300 pounds/taxes shouldn’t be going for a bag of fudge rounds.” Classic … and true.
His song is an anthem not for Republicans and any sane Democrats — if any exist — but should be a rallying cry for everyone who can see the destructive nature of what this overreaching federal government has done to the treasury and the ridiculous influence their decisions have on our everyday lives.
The dream that was America was not to have a government answerable to no one, that does what it wants, when it wants and how it wants. The dream was not a government to run up $33 trillion in debt only to scare the hell out of the people about every six months to add more trillions to it. When the presses roll constantly, as Oliver would put it, “The dollar ain’t sh*t.”
Those with their heads removed from the sand – or their own backside — can certainly see the dysfunction in today’s leaders. Many are blind to it, whistling ignorantly toward the graveyard. Others see it and write about it. Then others who have been given a voice from God sum it all up in a song, one that captures the frustrations of millions of others under the iron thumb of those tyrannical Rich Men North of Richmond.
It’s not just that those in power are doing nothing to make the common man and woman’s lives better, but they are actively working to make lives worse. Higher prices, open borders, weaponized justice system against political enemies and corruption as far as they eye can see.
Is there any wonder this song is resonating with common folks?
