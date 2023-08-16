In the journey of life, we often encounter challenges, setbacks and obstacles that test our resilience and determination. While these roadblocks might tempt us to give up, it's important to remember that there’s a crucial distinction between taking a moment to regroup and throwing in the towel.

This column explores the idea that there is a time to regroup, but never a time to quit, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and the rewards it can bring.

Dan Carr

Dan Carr

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.