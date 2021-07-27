Like a lot of us, there’s some pretty good “porch talk” over at our place. We’ll be sitting around in the morning sharing a cup of coffee, or something a little stronger in the afternoon.
The conversations move from one thing to another, but even- tually one topic will end up taking center stage. Usually, it’ll be what used to be called “politics.” But now I contend that politics isn’t anymore. Politics used to be, at least in my mind in America, two ways to go in the same direction and a choice to make, or a compromise that’d get us to the same goal – a better country for us all.
Over the years, though, politics has been supplanted, at least on the Left side of the aisle, by some sort of sickness of the spirit. I don’t see any evidence of any mutual desire to make America a better place. Compromise is out over there. Replaced by a vehemence to adhere to whatever agenda they’ve adopted, which appears to me to be strictly un-American, anti-American and disdainful of our founding, our history and disregarding of anyone not of their mind and worldview.
Where once we were “encouraged” to be open-minded to their views, (be “understanding and tolerant”) and they used a semblance of logic to advance a pathway for changes they want ... now it’s bully tactics, name-calling, threats of — and actual — violence (“embrace, accept, condone and join”) or be censored, “doxed,” attacked and muted. Whatever it is they want for the future, it’s sure as hell not to sell us on their ideas.
And what exactly is it these people want? Anybody know? I don’t. What I do know is what they want gone ... and it’s us. The United States, its history, its struggles and accomplishments. I’m at a loss as to how – or even if – these forces aligned against their own country could have anything they actually think could supersede our founders vision for a free people. Their only obvious ends are power and control over their fellow men and women.
At the heart of it is this, to me — they lack faith. These people are an aspect of this nation who reject it, don’t believe in a God. It’s no wonder that their idea of life itself is twisted. If they reject their God, then naturally the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are just words to them, and the Constitution is invalid or only a document subject to the current whims of men.
Without a Creator, they’re reduced to putting their trust in men alone. When government and men are elevated to a religion, then faith goes out the window. It goes to every part of their worldview. Life itself is not a miracle and a gift or a challenge to be met by a woman – it boils down to a “choice” – as if the child in their womb is an inanimate thing and inhuman. All I know is when the coroner comes to determine if you’re alive or dead, the first thing he checks is for a pulse. A pulse means there’s a heartbeat. A heartbeat means there’s life. Simple but true. To say otherwise is foolish and stupid. I’ve got three adult children and their arrivals weren’t convenient, and raising them wasn’t easy, but I’m thankful every day for their lives. Now, let me tell you reading this, I’m no “Bible thumper.”
I’m a guy who’s seen 66 years pass, and my experiences, my life, have convinced me of the reality of and the power of God, and to have faith in Him. I’ve seen death and birth. I’ve seen miracles in events and things big and small, and I’ve seen my prayers answered and my prayers go unanswered. But as I’ve aged, I’ve come closer to my Maker and know without a doubt we each come into the world as part of His plan. All lives matter. To not believe in God is as foreign to me as anything I can think of. I see myself as one of His miracles. Everyone should as far as I’m concerned.
I also see my country, this great United States, as a miracle. I believe our Founders were inspired by our God.
With all its fits and starts, bumps and bruises, all its national life has been dedicated to achieving the principles and ideals of its founding. It’s not the America the Leftists insist it is. I know this too from my life and what I’ve witnessed as I’ve grown to an old man in its’ embrace.
That said, I also believe God’s grant of free will, the choice to accept or deny Him has been made by those who choose the Leftist path. Their choice is, like everything, in God’s plan. And as our beginnings and our efforts to forge this Nation, to fight for the principles outlined in our Constitution, to face the enemies of free men and sacrifice our treasure and the blood of our soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen across this world are testament to the rightness, if not the perfection of America.
But free will has a consequence, and if it is that we’re divided and God’s plan includes the turmoil and tumult we’re witnessing, then direct conflict is unavoidable and, sadly, necessary for the preservation of this nation. Their drumbeat of equity over equality, race division, class division, their dismissal of morality, their penchant for mob violence and riot as a valid means to bring attention to their perceived view is immoral. They choose these things.
Their hatred of our symbols, our monuments, our very flag and their insistence that everyone bow to their thinking is wrong. At least to me. Somehow they’ve got a “short” in those brains of theirs. Or have they fallen sway to God’s former right-hand man Lucifer? How else can it be explained that their belief is men can somehow solve all the world’s ills? And is it the world’s ills they want to solve, or is it more likely they see themselves as some sort of demigods to manage every-thing as elites superior to you and me? These aren’t any part of being American.
And folks, don’t think for a moment that declared Leftists operate apart and alone from some others — people you or I may have put our hopes on to represent “our” side. Because that’s a place where we’re tasked with choosing wisely. Just because a candidate tells us he’s one of us, don’t make it so. Think about your congressional representative or your senator. Is he or she really looking after you and your interests? When’s the last time you saw or heard them speak out and you thought to yourselves, “Hey! THAT’s exactly what I think!” Or are they keeping their head down? Are they using your tax monies or contributions wisely or for personal gain and advancement?
An office-holder like that’s a “Manchurian Candidate,” and you’re being had. And we’ve been had too long. If you’ve got guts and grit, you have a right and they have an obligation – moreover, a duty to be as gutsy and gritty as you. And if you demand honesty and integrity from yourselves, they ought not get a pass.
These people are the ones we elect to govern this country, not manage it’s decline and destruction.
Readers, I think we all wish for peace, for a tranquil life, cooperation and mutual regard and respect. But I fear as you may, that those are quickly fading hopes. Because we have to ask ourselves how much is enough? At what point will I, or you, say “No more!”? I’ve reached that point. I think it’s only a matter of time before they’ll come for me and for you, if we fail. We have possibly our last chance for a halfway peaceful resolution in our next election. But even that isn’t going to stop them dead in their tracks. Our struggle to keep and sustain this Republic is an everyday one, and should folks like us regain the House, gain a slim majority in the Senate or, God willing, go back into the White House, the fight won’t end and it in all probability will get worse. It’s all ours to save or to lose.
Have faith. Be vigilant. Be brave. And watch your neighbor’s “six.”
