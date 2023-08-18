As you can imagine, I’ve heard from just about everyone this week in regard to the primary election results. There were those who simply wanted to commiserate as if there is some sort of comfort knowing that we are all going down with the ship together. There were those who reflected Buck Torske’s take and wanted to take an entire voting bloc out behind the woodshed and beat the living tar out of them. And, of course, there was good old Tyler Bickham, who wanted to make sure that he chastised me with a good old-fashioned and grade school-worthy, “Ha. I told you so” letter coupled with his usual lack of any solutions or alternatives.
There was our favorite local leftist Philip Keuter, who used the occasion to remind me that we have nothing to fear because Joe Biden and the Democrats are busy fixing the world that Republicans have spent a century destroying. But let me say this about Mr. Keuter: We may disagree on every single aspect of politics and life in general, but at least the man is brave enough to put his name to his words.
Mr. Keuter is no coward, unlike a lot of other people who wanted to throw rocks or take cheap shots this week. To those of you who wrote but were too afraid to sign your name … well, all I have to say is I’m glad I’m not as gutless as you. One person was so afraid that I might find out who they were, they wouldn’t even hand write the Leader-Call’s address, instead, typing it out on a piece of paper, cutting it with scissors and then taping it to the front of the envelope. Did this person really think I cared enough to send the envelope to a lab for a handwriting analysis? Get a grip. If you aren’t brave enough to sign your name, then I couldn’t care less what you have to say anyway.
And then there was a long-winded email from a guy named Bob Jefcoat who claims to be a “conservative.” Mr. Jefcoat’s tome should be used as a cautionary tale for the 2024 presidential election because it proves that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is still alive and well. After railing against the former president for a good five paragraphs, he stated that the reason that he voted against Chris McDaniel was because “he seems so crazy about Trump.” I don’t believe that Mr. Jefcoat is truly conservative, but if he actually is, he is quite possibly the dumbest conservative ever.
But then again, maybe he isn’t the dumbest conservative ever. My math skills are on the same level as a baby orangutan, but even I can figure out that some Jones County voters were schizophrenic when casting their vote on Aug. 8. Delbert Hoseman and Tiffany Longino combined to get 2,915 votes inside of Jones County. When you throw in the 15 write-in votes, that makes a total of 2,930 votes that didn’t go Chris McDaniel’s way. Now, even if you assume that every single one of those voters cast their vote for Robin Robinson for the District 42 Senate seat (and they probably did), it still means that over 2,000 Jones County voters voted for the conservative Chris McDaniel for lieutenant governor, then turned around and voted against the conservative Don Hartness to replace the conservative Chris McDaniel for his vacated senate seat.
Somebody has to explain this to me. I’m sure some of you who voted for both McDaniel and Robinson read this column. Anyone care to tell me what was going through your head when casting your ballot, because, quite frankly, those votes make no sense?
Even though we may never overcome the results of Aug. 8, we now have three choices. We can give up and embrace Keuter’s totalitarian socialist America. We can pull a Bickham and sit back and wait for the apocalypse. Or we can look ahead to the general election in November.
The only real question left this year for McDaniel-loving conservatives is, should we support Tate or not? Tate Reeves is as establishment as it gets, and make no mistake about it, it was the establishment GOP that stole the United States Senate seat from McDaniel in 2014 and it was the establishment GOP that spent millions to defeat McDaniel on Aug. 8. It’s that same establishment GOP money that helped defeat every true conservative on the ballot last week.
So how do we now turn around and support the biggest establishment candidate left on the ticket? I’m not so sure we do.
If Tate Reeves wanted the support from the true conservatives in this state, he had an obligation to endorse Chris McDaniel for lieutenant governor. He told a news outlet that there was “only one conservative” in the race for lieutenant governor, so why didn’t he come out and support that candidate?
Ol’ Tate knows that Hosemann stood in the way of the abolishment of the state income tax that he and Chris both supported, and he knew that Hosemann was a closet Democrat, yet he did nothing to help change the direction of the state. Tate Reeves didn’t endorse the conservative in the race because he knew he didn’t have to. He took us for granted, just like the rest of the establishment GOP has been doing for decades.
RINOs like Tate Reeves, Roger Wicker, Cindy Hyde-Smith, to the three Mikes — Watson, Ezell and Guest — call themselves conservatives to get our vote, but then turn around and stab us in the back when it’s time to make real conservative changes to the state.
I’m going to be honest, I haven’t made up my mind yet on how I’m going to vote in November. Brandon Presley and Delbert Hosemann can turn this state into Stacy Abrams’ wet dream, but at some point, we, as conservatives, have to stop being taken for granted by the Republican Party of Mississippi.
People set fire to their own front lawns so that it will grow back new and revitalized. It may be time to try that approach with the Mississippi GOP.
