As you can imagine, I’ve heard from just about everyone this week in regard to the primary election results. There were those who simply wanted to commiserate as if there is some sort of comfort knowing that we are all going down with the ship together. There were those who reflected Buck Torske’s take and wanted to take an entire voting bloc out behind the woodshed and beat the living tar out of them. And, of course, there was good old Tyler Bickham, who wanted to make sure that he chastised me with a good old-fashioned and grade school-worthy, “Ha. I told you so” letter coupled with his usual lack of any solutions or alternatives.

There was our favorite local leftist Philip Keuter, who used the occasion to remind me that we have nothing to fear because Joe Biden and the Democrats are busy fixing the world that Republicans have spent a century destroying. But let me say this about Mr. Keuter: We may disagree on every single aspect of politics and life in general, but at least the man is brave enough to put his name to his words.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

