My goodness, I am always amazed when I read comments about controversial subjects on social media.
Especially lately. It seems that over the last 18 months, we have become people who have absolutely no tolerance for anyone who has a different opinion than we do or does something that we do not agree with. Everyone has become an expert on everything, and we become downright angry and mean when others do not see things the way that we do. The world is stressful enough without us turning on each other!
When Simone Biles, the Olympic gymnast, bowed out of the Olympic competition last week because of mental-health issues, she was crucified by half of the nation. When I saw this negative reaction in the media, I was shocked. I probably shouldn’t have been, but I was. Mental wellness is as real as our physical health. I have made this comparison hundreds of times, but some people still do not seem to comprehend.
Our bodies are made up of several systems — circulatory, digestive, nervous, respiratory, endocrine, reproductive, integumentary, immune, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and excretory. If you are diabetic, your endocrine system causes the pancreas (an organ) to not produce enough insulin to process the glucose in your body correctly. If you have tachycardia, the heart (an organ) has an irregular heartbeat and you may have to take medication to remain stable. If you have an immune system that is compromised, you are more likely to catch COVID-19. We all understand how these systems work in the body, and most everyone accepts that sometimes our body doesn’t work the way that it should.
The brain (also an organ) and nervous system that attaches to the brain are critical to functioning as a human being. The nervous system is responsible for coordinating every movement and action your body makes. If the brain is an organ that connects to a body system, then why is it so hard to believe that the brain can have problems just like every other part of the body?
Brain health is every bit as important as physical health; it is just not as easily recognized outwardly.
If Simone Biles had broken her leg or ribs, she would have received nothing but sympathy and prayers, but because she reported that she was struggling with her brain health, she was treated as if she had announced that she had leprosy in the town square. The stigma of mental-health struggles has gone on long enough. Just because you cannot see the pain with your own eyes does not mean that it isn’t there.
And just because you cannot see it does not mean that you get to judge someone who admits having a mental-health issue. Mental-health struggles are real – just ask the families in our community of the four people who died by suicide in the last month.
I applaud Simone Biles for admitting her emotional difficulties to the world, knowing the judgment and scrutiny that she would be faced with for doing so. I imagine that withdrawing herself from the competition was a lot more difficult for her than it would have been to “push through” the twists, turns and tumbles that her body so naturally is capable of doing on a worldwide stage. If you think she “let her team down,” do you think that she enjoyed that or that she had some sort of agenda or motive for “quitting?”
I hate the situation that Simone found herself in, but more than anything else, I hate that any negative comment made in reference to what happened in this case may hinder anyone else from stepping forward and asking for help when they need it.
If you are struggling with your brain or emotional health, you need to know a few things. First of all, it is OK to know your own boundaries.
You know yourself better than anyone else. If you are put in a toxic situation or a situation that you feel is dangerous, it is OK to step back and put yourself first. And it is OK to ask for help. There may be some people who don’t understand or think that you should just be able to “push through,” but there are lots of us out here who DO understand what you are feeling and thinking. Reach out to someone who can help you. No one should ever make you feel ashamed for feeling what you feel.
If you are someone who doesn’t believe that mental health is a real thing, I just pray that you never have to deal with real depression, crippling anxiety or a bad case of the “twisties” like our girl Simone. Have more tolerance for those who deal with these things. Be careful of the statements that you make on social media — people are reading your comments. I would hate to be the reason someone didn’t get help, out of fear of judgment from a stranger. You never know what is going on in someone else’s life. Most of all, just be a good person who cares about others. A little kindness goes a long way.
Having thoughts of suicide?
Call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
