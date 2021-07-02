My older brother Frank saw one of our childhood friends the other day. I hadn’t heard from Allan in more than 50 years but instantly recalled that he was our neighbor (two doors down). Allan was a real go-getter and could build anything. “Anything” included a fantastic three-story treehouse that was located just a skip and a jump from the backside of our property.
It was the summer of 1965 and I was a mere 7 years old. My biggest worry was the invisible werewolves that only Frank and Allan could see. They would sic them on me quite regularly, and I saved myself many times by simply running away from them and back to the safety of the house.
I think that is what they wanted.
One time, they challenged me to a dirt-clod war. I told them there was no way a 7-year-old could compete with two punks over 11 years old.
So, they came up with some rules to even things out.
I was to climb into the three-story treehouse/fort, and they were to stay on the ground, where there was little or no cover. I finally agreed to these arrangements, climbed the shaky ladder and lifted up a 5-gallon bucket of dirt clods with a rope. The bucket and I somehow made our way to the third floor, which was half-way open and had a tin roof.
They started the war by slinging dirt clods as hard as they could. I would duck behind the wall until I heard no clods, then raise up and fire off my dirt missiles. This went on for maybe 15 minutes.
Before long, I heard something hitting the walls and roof that sounded a lot worse than dirt clods. The punks had started throwing ROCKS. Those rocks sounded like they were going to knock the treehouse over. This was getting way too serious!
During a pause in the action, I raised my head up to tell them to quit throwing rocks, that it just wasn’t fair. In the middle of my demand to stop, a rock hit me square in the mouth and knocked a tooth out.
I went to screaming and hollering and searching for my bloody tooth. I found it on the second floor and clutched it tightly. I reasoned that at least the Tooth Fairy would visit that night and maybe leave me a quarter or two.
I made it to the top of the shaky ladder, and with one free hand and one hand tightly clutching my tooth, started climbing down. I underestimated the value of having two free hands. I lost my balance and plunged toward the ditch full of rusted tin at the bottom of the ladder, hitting my head on nearly every rung.
I was in bad shape and threw a big tantrum, screaming and hollering. Allan got scared and took off running to his house. Frank was scared, too, but was somehow able to load me onto a wagon and drag me to the edge of our property. Then he took off! I guess the werewolves had turned on their masters.
I limped to the house and threw a record-breaking tantrum in front of my parents to ensure that certain people were thoroughly punished for their crimes. During the commotion, I noticed that Dad had just installed our first color TV. Talk about the “best of times and worst of times!”
Despite all the commotion and drama, I had somehow managed to hang on to my tooth. I went to the sink to wash the blood off so I could put it under my pillow. The darn thing slipped out of my hand and went down the drain. Aaarrrggg!
The Tooth Fairy had mercy on me that night and slipped two shiny new quarters under my pillow. At least I got that much, along with one heck of a life-long memory!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.