When The Donald’s name dominates headlines, the reasons tend to hinge on horror or hilarity. This week, however, the Trump Train seems to have taken a detour for the worse, with the latest episode of the Jan. 6 trials looking more like the Salem witch trials.
Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the right-wing “Proud Boys” organization, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for his alleged role in the so-called “insurrection” of Jan. 6, 2021. This courtroom development marks extraordinary times, indeed, given how notoriously rare convictions of seditious conspiracy are; prior to the Jan. 6 trials, the last person to be convicted of this crime was Omar Abdel-Rahman, a Muslim terrorist caught planning to destroy New York City landmarks shortly after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
Tarrio’s sentencing follows those of his fellow Proud Boys Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, who were sentenced to 17 years and 15 years, respectively. To place the lunacy of this into perspective, Virgilio Gonzalez — the locksmith behind the 1972 Watergate break-ins — was only sentenced to 13 months for his crimes. His accomplice Eugenio Martinez served the longest term of anyone involved, at just 15 months. The other three faced 14 months or less, making all five of the Watergate burglars’ combined sentences a mere fraction of that handed to any one of the Proud Boys.
The most glaring problem with Tarrio’s conviction is simple: He was not actually at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. That is because he was sitting in jail — having been arrested days earlier for burning a Black Lives Matter banner at an historically black church in Washington, D.C. (A separate column should address this case in light of the Regime’s ongoing failure to prosecute the BLM thugs who torched D.C.’s historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in May 2020). Nonetheless, prosecutors argued that, despite not being present, Tarrio “maintained command” over the Proud Boys on the Capitol grounds.
If such an accusation sounds familiar, it likely means you have heard the same script levied against Trump. Last year, on the one-year anniversary of the protest, President Biden declared that Trump bore “singular responsibility” for the events of that day. Then, the feckless, reprobate, communist abomination known as the “January 6th Committee” held 10 televised hearings on C-SPAN from June-December 2022 attempting to depict the events of that day as an ultra-nationalistic near-death experience for “our democracy,” masterfully orchestrated by Trump himself. In this, the committee desperately drew from a diversified portfolio of DNC-fueled conspiracy theories, dubious testimonies from disloyal Trump cabinet members and even doctored footage of the protest itself (complete with added audio for dramatic effect).
The narrative that the Regime just used to throw Tarrio in prison for the next 22 years is the same one they intend to use against Trump in March: a sore, spiteful leader leveraging his influence to indirectly inspire his supporters to subvert the “peaceful transition” of power. Enrique Tarrio’s conviction is a legal precedent to drop Donald Trump into one of D.C.’s darkest dungeons, preferably forever. In Tarrio’s trial this week, prosecutors even played the footage of Trump calling for the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the September 2020 presidential debate — an act which seemed to place Trump on trial almost as much as Tarrio. (Fittingly, Trump’s trial will even take place in the very same courthouse.)
But just as this story did not stop with Tarrio, it will not stop with Trump, either. The destruction of Donald Trump is not even the Regime’s ultimate goal; it is the destruction of you — of anyone who dares question an election result the Regime likes, now or in the future.
If you cannot question election results, you cannot question anything.
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.