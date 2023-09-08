When The Donald’s name dominates headlines, the reasons tend to hinge on horror or hilarity. This week, however, the Trump Train seems to have taken a detour for the worse, with the latest episode of the Jan. 6 trials looking more like the Salem witch trials.

reed cooley

Cooley

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the right-wing “Proud Boys” organization, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for his alleged role in the so-called “insurrection” of Jan. 6, 2021. This courtroom development marks extraordinary times, indeed, given how notoriously rare convictions of seditious conspiracy are; prior to the Jan. 6 trials, the last person to be convicted of this crime was Omar Abdel-Rahman, a Muslim terrorist caught planning to destroy New York City landmarks shortly after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.