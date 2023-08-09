Nearly two months had passed since the country was last forced to acknowledge the un-American abomination that is Juneteenth. Then, just as the nation’s newest federal holiday had faded from the spotlight, it scored an unexpected stint at the center of GOP presidential politics this weekend.

Perhaps as an appeal to red-meat conservatives, White House candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called in no uncertain terms for the holiday to be ended. “Cancel Juneteenth or one of the other useless ones we made up,” he said, going on to term it “redundant” for its similarity to other holidays, like Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

reed cooley

Cooley

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.