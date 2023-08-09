Nearly two months had passed since the country was last forced to acknowledge the un-American abomination that is Juneteenth. Then, just as the nation’s newest federal holiday had faded from the spotlight, it scored an unexpected stint at the center of GOP presidential politics this weekend.
Perhaps as an appeal to red-meat conservatives, White House candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called in no uncertain terms for the holiday to be ended. “Cancel Juneteenth or one of the other useless ones we made up,” he said, going on to term it “redundant” for its similarity to other holidays, like Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Juneteenth enthusiasts claim it celebrates the anniversary that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, in June 1865 to declare that 250,000 black slaves had been freed by executive decree. In reality, however, Juneteenth is a leftist tool for the cultural re-engineering of America — and Ramaswamy is spot-on in his call to end it.
Essential to the far left’s fondness for Juneteenth is its potential to overthrow the Fourth of July as America’s foundational holiday. With a name like “Juneteenth National Independence Day,” is it difficult to argue otherwise? In June of this year, National Geographic Magazine even christened it “America’s second independence day,” as did the National Museum of African American History & Culture.
Likewise, with so many black-oriented holidays throughout the year — such as Jubilee Day, Rosa Parks Day, MLK Day, Harriet Tubman Day and even Black History Month — are we to dismiss it as coincidence that the Regime awarded federal holiday status to the one that falls closest to July Fourth?
On June 19, 2021 — Juneteenth’s first day as a federal holiday — The Daily Beast released an unhinged opinion piece titled, “Forget the Fourth of July — It’s Time to Celebrate Juneteenth” claiming that, when black Americans observe Independence Day, it “normalizes white supremacy and impedes freedom.” That same day, Yahoo! News published a story reading, “Why Juneteenth represents freedom better than July 4 for many Americans.”
In anticipation of Independence Day two weeks later, Salon penned an editorial telling its readers, “America, you can have the Fourth of July back,” going on to call the national anthem “awful” and Francis Scott Key (the poet who wrote what would later become the song’s lyrics) a “a racist slave-owning hypocrite.”
This sort of treasonous, crackbrained babble was far from limited to struggling, wannabe wordsmiths at second-rate muck rags. In Congress, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) took to Twitter to encourage black Americans to celebrate Juneteenth instead, writing, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.” Not to be outdone, the ever-enlightening Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) slammed the Declaration of Independence as a document only for “white men.”
But without the death of George Floyd in May 2020, it only seems less likely that our government would have made the mistake of officializing Juneteenth to begin with. Fueled by months of economic turmoil and pandemic hysteria, Floyd’s passing sent America spinning in a vortex of racial angst. Politicians from every side were desperate for a symbolic gesture to appease the vandals in Antifa and Black Lives Matter overrunning our cities. Following President Biden’s signing of the act recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, eulogies to Floyd permeated mainstream media headlines, social media trends and speeches from Democratic statesmen.
Justice for George Floyd was never their objective, however. To our enemies on the Left, death — even of one of their own — is just another opportunity to inaugurate their new regime. And what is a new regime without a new independence day?
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
