I don’t know what single topic to write about this week … I beat the build-up to the election and the miserable conclusion into dust. But being an opinion columnist, I write with the aim of, if not absolutely convincing readers I’m right in my views, at least influence them to consider my points — and hopefully play a part in their thinking.
I’m deeply disappointed by the outcome last week, and I don’t hide it. But It’s moot now, and we all have to live with it. But that doesn’t mean not reflecting on it or examining ourselves and our responsibilities as citizens. Because in our society, we strive to live peaceably. Or at least used to. Things can change.
These past months, I overestimated and credited folks with character they don’t actually have. I was reared to presume the best in people and grant them respect for their age, skills and knowledge, success, work habits, even the perceived quality of their relationships – and faith. It’s called reciprocity. It’s like this: it’s responding to a positive action with another positive action – mutual reward and absence of primal conflict. In a social construct, reciprocity means friendly actions, to which we respond positively. It’s how we build sustainable, secure and safe relationships.
People who study this stuff, like Francis Fukuyama, renowned American political scientist, has written, “If the institutions of democracy and capitalism are to work properly, they must coexist within certain premodern cultural habits that ensure their proper functioning” He goes on, “Law, contract and economic rationality and prosperity … must as well be leavened with reciprocity, moral obligation, duty toward community and trust … The latter are not anachronisms in a modern society but rather the sine qua non ( Latin, meaning “without which not” and denoting something an essential part of the whole) of the latter’s success”. There are very few exceptions to this rule.
Reciprocity dates to Hammurabi (c. 1792–1850 B.C). He had a code, a collection of 282 laws and standards, listing crimes and punishments — and guidelines — for citizens' conduct. The code demanded individuals act responsibly in the public interest. The “eye for an eye” principles as the laws were written mirror direct reciprocity. For example, if a person caused the death of another, the killer would be put to death. We’ve heard that phrase. He had a law, iNo. 196: “If a man destroy the eye of another man, they shall destroy his eye. If one break a man's bone, they shall break his bone …” There’s more, but you get it. We’ve gone pretty soft since Hammurabi. But it won’t take much more of what at least half of us are taking to return to basics.
In a previous column, I wrote about “push comes to shove.” Somewhere, it’s inevitable somebody whose being pushed will shove back. I am, but I’m still using the pen and not my instinct for the sword. That could change too.
This political season, I found out so-called “reciprocity” practiced by people I would’ve thought, under other circumstances, to be honest, accomplished and thinking humans, is more as a tool of evasion from actual thought and consideration of facts. Instead, their desire to avoid conflict, debate and maybe risk alienating me — or perhaps some fear of one of my infamous tongue lashings if I disagreed with them — went from simply being reciprocal, as defined by Fukuyama, to being wholly disingenuous (my nice way of saying they’re liars). Good to know I’m valued enough in my social construct to get BS’d in order to have me “like” them. But the end result is, I find myself not liking them and losing my regard and respect for them instead, and worse, I no longer care as much about reciprocity in Fukuyama’s model – and feel more like moving to the Hammurabi school of reciprocity via Fukuyama’s Latin warning.
I heard some stupid excuses for voting for candidates who assuredly will sell out things people swore up and down mattered to them. All out of some sophomoric idea that the voter and the candidate have some sort of “friendship” or special relationship. Grow up. Genuine reciprocity allows for differences in opinion, but still focuses on common purpose for our society.
Why? Because in a nation as ours — founded as a republic — it’s us, “We The People,” who must act responsibly to foster the conditions for “nice” reciprocity and not divide ourselves by misapplying that concept to popularity and fabricated relationships based in some fantasy about our personal merit or worth with others. Our responsibility is to each other, our families, the republic, its Constitution, equal justice under law – including the application of punishments — and its survival in the face of its enemies. And they are multitude. The republic, and our Constitution, must be preserved by people with the personal courage to fight these enemies and, most importantly, our nation’s domestic enemies.
Too many politicians in both parties are corruptible self-promoters and go where the conflict is not, like the people I wrote of earlier. Giving in to the lure and hunger of others’ favor for power through soft-porn reciprocity. Accepting violations of our values, marginalizing our culture and giving or enabling “free stuff” and handing out our money to satisfy only some, to find a safe niche – or wealth — for themselves are in direct contravention to others of us wanting “Law, contract, and economic rationality.” They’re the ones to watch and hold accountable because they’re selling us out. And we just fed their appetites.
Hammurabi was right about accountability to society. It doesn’t detract from our individuality, diversity of thought or even compromise. But we’re not living in a nation of reciprocal respect or even fair treatment any longer. And our display of apathy in politics — and tacit acceptance for those who play this weird, perverse game and disregard for our way of life — isn’t gaining us security or surety for tomorrow.
