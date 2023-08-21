I don’t know what single topic to write about this week … I beat the build-up to the election and the miserable conclusion into dust. But being an opinion columnist, I write with the aim of, if not absolutely convincing readers I’m right in my views, at least influence them to consider my points — and hopefully play a part in their thinking.

I’m deeply disappointed by the outcome last week, and I don’t hide it. But It’s moot now, and we all have to live with it. But that doesn’t mean not reflecting on it or examining ourselves and our responsibilities as citizens. Because in our society, we strive to live peaceably. Or at least used to. Things can change.

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

