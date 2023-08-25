When in need of wisdom and perspective, I turn to one of our culture’s most common sources — ’80s hair bands. Cinderella’s Tom “Confucius” Keifer made the thought-provoking observation “Don’t Know What You Got Till It’s Gone” in a power ballad that was released 35 years ago this month. His truth marches on today.
I was thinking about those words — plus a whole lot of other ones that can’t be printed here — while my mother was caught in the first circle of health-care hell last weekend. It was the second time in the last three months or so that a frightening episode sent Mom to a metropolitan-area ER near her home in Madison.
Her experience at St. Dominic was a nightmare. Unlike most people who relay their health problems, I’ll spare you the play-by-play. The kindest thing I can say about it is ... it was like the Four Seasons of hospital experiences compared to the catastrophe at River Oaks last weekend.
It seemed as if we may experience all four seasons there before being set free. Here’s all you need to know: My 83-year-old mom was in an ER room from midday Friday until approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.
That would be bad enough, regardless of the circumstances, but get this — she was sent there that morning by her primary-care doctor for a CT scan to determine the origin of stomach pain. It was supposed to be an outpatient procedure, but, well ... suffice it to say, there were failures at a lot of levels.
The ER had two bathrooms that were shared by the patients and visitors. One wouldn’t flush. The one that we had to use would have been decent by Delta truck-stop standards, but it’s not what one would expect at a hospital.
On Saturday night, a large dog was barking in a nearby room. No, I’m not making that up. It was a dingy, spastic dog — likely one of those faux service critters for a perpetually anxious person who has been led to believe by the current pharmaceutical-peddling culture that no one should ever have to endure a moment of anxiety.
I considered barking and jumping on the furniture to get some attention for my mom. But instead, we were stuck with the least-effective tactic: Being considerate and understanding. We’re not the type to stomp, scream and make scathing social-media posts, but we respectfully requested communication from someone. Anyone.
That was the wrong approach, of course. Our culture caters to obnoxious people who clown in person or online. And at the risk of committing the cardinal sin of stereotyping, my guess is that most of the people who expect the most pay the least, if anything.
Good behavior is only rewarded by the Parole Board, it seems. But unlike prisoners who get released early for meeting minimal requirements of basic conduct, such as not shanking a guard, Mom was serving an excessive sentence without due process.
The overall takeaway of both recent ER experiences was this: There is a systemic lack of communication that stems from no one really listening or caring. They just warehouse patients and check boxes, and those boxes are more about CYA than results.
But I don’t blame the people who work there. I blame the system that made them that way. How could any industry flourish with the federal government forcing it to provide services to people who can’t (or won’t) pay because somehow health care has become an inalienable right? It’s led to what we have now: People who know they won’t have to spend a dime come to ERs for coughs and hangnails and use ambulances as glorified Ubers. It takes a toll on providers who experience it day after day, and they understandably become jaded while the rest of us pay the price — literally.
Our ER experiences were a result of what happens when government control and corporate ownership merge. It’s the tech-support/call-center approach to patient care, minus the scripted pleasantries. The supervisor on shift is a “hospitalist,” who feigns concern to check another box. The only example of efficiency or effectiveness is the billing department. It doesn’t miss a piece of gauze, and that envelope will arrive in the mailbox quicker than answers.
It’s very discouraging. As I sat there, I thought about how some say that South Central Regional Medical Center should be sold and put on the tax rolls. How short-sighted. Some of my most heart-wrenching, life-altering moments have been at SCRMC. But the staff never added to our anguish. They assuaged it.
Someone with close ties to SCRMC diagnosed Mom in two short text messages in less than two minutes — something that took more than two days and nights at River Oaks.
Corporate ownership killed community newspapers, and it’s killing healthcare. The billing department isn’t capable of resuscitating it either.
The corporate-owned Leader-Call died on the table 11 years ago after the bean-counters at CNHI pronounced it dead on the table. It took an outsider to bring it back to life. If not for Jim, those of us who had been in the business for years would have just kept on doing things the way we’d always done it — the same path that led us to irrelevance. He not only brought it back to life, he made it thrive.
I was thinking about that Wednesday while watching the Republican debate. The one thing the majority of candidates had in common was the instinct to attack the outsider, Vivek Ramaswamy, who, coincidentally, made the most sense. That instinct to protect politics-as-usual brings together establishment Republicans and Democrats on the mission to deny Trump by any means necessary. It took his first term to diagnose the deep problems. He needs a second term to fix them. And they can’t have that.
The country is on life support. And that’s exactly why we need an outsider.
